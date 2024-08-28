Sian Welby's £24.99 trophy cardigan was the star of This Morning

This week, Sian Welby made a glowing return to the This Morning studios eight weeks after giving birth to baby Ruby.

The 37-year-old ITV star has looked incredible in her first week back, first wearing a pastel green blazer and shorts co-ord on Monday, and then opting for a cute little cardigan and a pair of jeans on Tuesday.

We're obsessed with her latest outfit, which confirms that 'jeans and a nice top' will stand the test of time, and works for every occasion.

© Instagram Sian Welby, styled by Rachael Hughes

I'm still trying to track down her wide-leg jeans for you, but I've found her cute little trophy cardigan and it's only £24.99 from H&M.

Guess what, it's in stock online, and at the time of going to press, it's available in all sizes.

EXACT MATCH: H&M Structured Knit Cardigan © H&M £24.99 AT H&M

What's more, it's also available in black and cream as well as the light blue shade which Sian wore on the show. Oh, and there's also a skirt to match, which is very cute.

© H&M The cardigan also has a matching skirt

I'm obsessed with the hero cardigan - you just can't go wrong. If Sian's H&M cardigan isn't for you, you might like this one we've found at Marks & Spencer and we predict a mass sell-out.

The slim-fitting cardigan looked superb with the Victoria Beckham-style smart jeans, and she kept her accessories to a minimum.

Sian's glam team consisted of stylist to the stars Rachael Hughes, and hair and makeup was by ABK Makeup. The latter posted a gorgeous photo of Sian, captioning the shot: "Day 2 - This Morning. There's never a dull moment with this beautiful soul! Keeping it effortless with soft peachy glam, fluffy lashes and those soft waves."

Sian continued: "Sian always brings the fun, and I'm so lucky to share these moments with her!".

© Instagram Look at that glow! Sian Welby's makeup looked picture perfect on This Morning

The makeup products were tagged in the photos, and Sian's minimal look consisted of Soap Brows, Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Liquid Liner, Etal Beauty Intelligent Skin Cream Concealer as well as Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Matte Beauty Blush Wand which may well have been used on the lips as well as the cheeks.

Sian received a lot of praise on Instagram, with fellow This Morning co-star Ashley Louise James commenting: "Superstar hosting this morning as a new mama."