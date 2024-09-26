Cate Blanchett doesn't leave home without this cheap lip balm - and I'm shocked because it's my fave, too

As an Oscar winning actress and face of Giorgio Armani beauty, Cate Blanchett is known for her head to toe elegance and pared down makeup that exudes quiet luxury.

So when the busy Borderlands star recently revealed the products that she uses in her five-minute makeup routine, I was kind of shocked that 1) she has a five minute routine (!) and 2) she loves a cheap drugstore buy – Dr PawPaw Original lip balm ($5.25 /£3.55) – as much as I do.

Also praised by the likes of Victoria Beckham, the ointment in the distinctive yellow tube has been my holy grail lip treatment for years. As someone with very sensitive skin, there aren’t too many affordable products that I can use without an eczema flare up but this 100% natural ointment definitely makes the cut.

© Pascal Le Segretain Cate loves a pared-down look, combining luxury makeup like Armani with inexpensive beauty buys

The Original Clear Lip Balm, with ingredients like fermented Pawpaw - a natural healing ingredient - olive oil and rosemary leaf extract is my multitasking must have.

I use it on my lips as a sheer gloss over lipstick during the summer and to battle chapped skin during the colder months, as well as to spot moisturise my skin and my cuticles, too.

The cruelty-free, vegan-friendly healing balm has long been a must have in my bag every time I leave the house. And it sounds like that’s the case for Oscar winner Cate, too, who said in an interview that she always carries a tube with her.

The Tár actor revealed that handy fact as she let fans in on her on-the-go makeup routine.

"As far as makeup goes, like most working women I often leave myself until last and run out of time. So, if I only have five minutes to get ready (as I often do) I’ll wear a lipstick such as Giorgio Armani Lip Power ($45 / £35) in a soft pinky nude shade, Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Classico mascara in black ($35 / £33), fragrance sprayed liberally, and I am out the door!"" she told Red UK. "Oh, and I also always have Dr Pawpaw lip balm to hand."

© Karen Silas My Dr PawPaw collection: The soothing 100% natural Original balm in the iconic yellow tube is my hands-down fave

In fact, the Australian star has been using this genius beauty product for nearly a decade, at least! In 2015, she told Elle UK: “Dry skin is the worst, and I hate having dry lips so I always keep my Lucas’ Papaw Ointment handy.”

Dr PawPaw and Armani! That’s really the ultimate high low makeup combo, showing that you don’t have to splurge on everything in your makeup bag to get great results.