I'm getting my satin midi skirt out retirement thanks to Cat Deeley's chic outfit

I love the trend of neutrals in winter. There's something so chic, so quiet luxury about wearing paler shades when it's colder and Cat Deeley's latest outfit has got me thinking it's a much easier look to pull off than I thought.

Wearing a satin midi skirt with a neutral belted jumper, the 48-year-old was the epitome of winter style inspiration as she hosted Tuesday's This Morning.

© instagram Cat's chic neutral outfit on This Morning

What I loved most about Cat's outfit is that I actually have the pieces already in my wardrobe. Satin skirts spiked a few years ago, and now they've become a wardrobe staple thanks to their ability to be smart, casual and cool too. Cat's skirt is a high street buy, from & Other Stories, priced at £67. Available in four colours, Cat's chosen the 'mole' shade, a khaki-brown colour that's actually more gold-toned in real life.

Sitting high on the waist, it has a glossy satin finish and a zipper at the side to secure. I found an even more affordable alternative at Amazon, priced from £12.50. It mirrors Cat's skirt, with a high waist, and is cut on the bias for a super flattering fit.

Like Cat, I'll be wearing my skirt with an equally as luxe looking knit. Cat's belted jumper, from Aligne, is the aesthetic I want to go for; an oversized fit, large cuffs and a high neck. The ivory shade of Cat's is the ideal stablemate to a slightly darker neutral skirt, but would look equally as chic with jeans or leather trousers, or even a sequin skirt for those festive meet-ups.

You can shop Cat's jumper for £119, or try this £28.80 alternative I spotted at Very. With a high neck and belt, it has the same feel as Cat's knit and could be styled in the same way that Cat has done.

Cat's knitwear wardrobe has been impressive of late, with plenty of sweaters and knits that are budget-friendly from the high street. Her H&M fair isle jumper caused a shopping stampede, as the £24 jumper kept going in and out of stock following Cat's appearance. Last week, it was a cream Mint Velvet sweater that had us hitting the shops and yesterday, Cat proved the worth of a cashmere jumper by wearing a classic The White Company Funnel Neck Cashmere Jumper, in the most delicious shade of oatmeal.