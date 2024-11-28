Princess Kate's cute mini designer bag is 20% off and I'm so tempted

If you don’t have a nano bag in your life then you’re missing a treat. No, really - I’m serious. And more on that below. But let me get straight to the point - thanks to those tasty Black Friday discounts you can get the Princess of Wales’ mini DeMellier London bag, The Nano Montreal at a cut price, and frankly it’s adorable. I’m so tempted!

Kate owns this adorable bag in both the Deep Toffee Smooth and Navy colourways and if you want to steal her style you can snap up the Toffee shade in the sale for 20% off. Sadly the Navy is no longer available.

DeMellier London The Nano Montreal bag © DeMellier London £231 / $315 (SAVE 20%) WITH CODE BF20 AT DEMELLIER LONDON



So in terms of saving, you can get this for £231 instead of the usual £330, or $315 instead of $450 if you’re in the US. All you need to do is enter the code BF20. It’s not a saving to be sniffed at, especially if you’ve had your eye on Kate’s eye candy. Now’s the time…

What’s to know about DeMellier’s popular tote? It’s a structured cross-body bag which features a removable/adjustable cross-body strap and a tubular top handle. So you can either carry it as a clutch or sling it over your shoulder if that’s more convenient. The min strap length is 58cm and the max is 58cm.

It’s super lightweight at just 350g and in terms of size, we’re talking 12cm x 18cm x 9cm at the base but it tapers in slightly at the top of the bag. You’ve got a handle drop of 5cm and the total height of the bag, handle included is 15.5cm. It’s dinky! You can fit your phone plus a few essentials. Anything bigger than an iPhone 14 Pro is going to be very snug though!

AS well as Kate’s Toffee shade you can also get it in Black Smooth and Taupe Smooth. The Off White Smooth model is already sold out and the res of the shades are selling fast, so if you do see one that you want, I wouldn’t sleep on it. Monogramming is available for free, as is shipping and returns if you do decide it’s not the one for you.

© Neil Mockford Princess Kate has the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag in two colours

Here’s the big draw as far as I’m concerned: you get a 12-month guarantee and there’s a lifetime repairs service available. DeMellier believe in durability and want customers to invest in products that will endure. They don’t want their bags to end up in a landfill, and that’s something I can definitely get on board with.

Are you unsure about nano bags? I’m a recent convert after my mother-in-law gifted me one for my birthday (the Zadig & Voltaire nano clutch in case you’re interested) and at first I thought I’d return it, but decided to give it a go and I’m so glad I did.

Now I love the freedom of going out with a bag that holds my phone, cards, lippy and not much else. I feel so free and there’s no annoying rummaging into the bottom of the bag looking for my phone. I honestly didn’t realise how much unnecessary stuff I took with me on a night out till I joined the nano club. Plus they look so cute, I get loads of compliments and questions about my nano.

I definitely want to expand my mini bag collection and I think this offer is too good to miss. I mean, if it’s good enough for Kate…