I'm not one for sequins but Josie Gibson's burgundy sparkly top is making me reconsider the partywear trend

Every day this week, Josie Gibson's This Morning outfits have been giving me partywear inspiration. From her slinky burgundy maxi dress to her quite frankly, stunning brown cowl sequin top, I'm loving Josie's wardrobe.

This woman knows how to dress, and dress well, but it was outfit on Wednesday's show that really had me sitting up and taking notice.

Josie Gibson wowed fans on This Morning

Josie cleverly elevated the classic black trousers and a nice top combination we all know and love by adding a super understated but gorgeous sparkly, sequin top to a pair of staple black trousers. Really, I love anything you can wear with trousers and while I'm not someone who would normally wear something embellished or sequinned, Josie's high street top is the right side of glittery for me.

The pink top even has a very on-trend knotted neckline, adding a little extra detail that elevates the top even further. Called the 'Stella Twist Neck Shimmer Top', I found Josie's top on sale at Phase Eight, reduced to just £45 down from £59.

The colour is a gorgeously flattering tone, not too bright but leaning into the burgundy trend that's been everywhere this season. With long sleeves, it's a comfortable fit and skims the body to be fitted without skin tight.

Available in sizes 8-18, I think it's the sort of wardrobe item you'd fall back on time and time again, especially for the festive season.

If you're wondering how else you could style, I would wear it with light denim barrel leg jeans, adding a pointed kitten heel and an up-do for laidback glam. If it's a dressier occasion, try black velvet wide leg trousers or a satin midi skirt in an equally warm, cosy tone. I think it would look stunning with a leather skirt too, or follow Josie's lead and wear with your favourite black trousers or jeans.

Another stellar outfit from Josie on This Morning

Earlier in the week, fans called Josie's tonal skirt and sequin top look "stunning". The 39-year-old had This Morning viewers "obsessed" with the outfit, which included a Sosandar cowl neck bronze sequin top (I found this similar version at Next) and a coordinating brown midi skirt. Sticking with the autumnal tones, fans scrambled to ask the presenter where her burgundy maxi dress was from, too. We can reveal it's a bargain £39 buy from Long Tall Sally, and comes with a luxe looking sash belt, fastened with metal hardware.