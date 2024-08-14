Josie Gibson wows on This Morning in the zebra print dress you've always wanted

I've become quite obsessed with Josie Gibson's This Morning outfits. The 39-year-old is serving look after look during her presenting stints, this week with Rylan Clarke, and style is giving me so many fresh ideas on what to wear during the summer.

Yesterday's outfit even had me considering swapping my beloved leopard print pieces for zebra, as the Bristolian presenter looked sensational in a bodycon zebra print dress, chic in its black and white design and understated with its long sleeves and longer length.

© Instagram Josie Gibson looked amazing in a New Look dress on This Morning

Costing £29.99 from New Look, Josie added a pair of nude kitten heels to the dress to make it more formal, and the only jewellery she added was a pair of delicate gold hoops so as not to distract from the print of the dress.

Called the 'Black Zebra Print Crinkled Long Sleeved Midi Dress', the dress is ideal for all body shapes. The crinkle fabric adds a point of difference, and clings to curves to showcase and flatter any figure. It also has subtle ruched sides to break the dress up, and fastens with a keyhole button fastening at the back.

Available in sizes 6-22, I'd call this a transitional dress. It's lightweight enough for warm summer days (add a chunky sandal to dress it down) and pop on a pair of knee high boots for autumn. Layering is a dream with this midi too, as its thin enough to add a plain knit on top and create a different look, or layering the dress over a thin polo top or even a contrasting shirt, with the collar popping out.

Zebra print is a big trend for autumn. Summer has been all about leopard print, and we predict zebra to be the print of the new season with zebra print jeans, jackets, skirts and tops as commonplace as we've seen leopard.

Josie Gibson with co-host Rylan Clark on Tuesday's This Morning

Zebra is just as easy to pull off as leopard, in fact more so, as the black and white print calls for colour pairings; think orange, neon green and reds. The high street is slowly filtering through its AW drop, and I've spotted zebra print boots and thicker material zebra print blazers featuring heavily.

© Instagram Josie wearing River Island on Friday's This Morning, with cohost Craig Doyle and guest Lucien Laviscount

Since presenting in place of Cat Deeley this summer, Josie's style has definitely found its groove. The mum-of-one of late favours fitted, bodycon dresses to highlight her curves, in florals or prints. Styled by Rachel Hughes, Josie often wears the high street with brands including River Island, Phase Eight and Karen Millen some of her most worn.

Talking back to those who comment on her style, the presenter said: "You know, sometimes I do get a bit of gip for wearing clothes that are too tight for me, but I love my body and I love what it does for me." Well said Josie.