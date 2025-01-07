Cat Deeley's lace blouse is making me want to ditch my knitwear and go boho - yes, even in January

If you thought Cat Deeley was going to sleep on her style in 2025, you're mistaken. The This Morning presenter came back to the ITV show yesterday with a bang, wearing a chic knitted dress in ochre, a surprisingly sunny colour for these January days. And on Tuesday's show, she gave me hope for spring fashion with a super sweet lace blouse that I've tracked down on the high street.

Cat took to the reigns with Ben Shepherd wearing a flounced lace blouse and clay-coloured tapered trousers, a winning combination whatever the weather.

© Instagram Cat Deeley brining boho vibes to This Morning

I found Cat's pretty blouse on & Other Stories. The sheer top is designed with an airy silhouette, and has draped gatherings around the neck. The sleeves are voluminous with double flounce cuffs and scalloped edges and Cat wore hers loose, layered over a simple white tank.

The style elevates it from your standard white blouse, with the detailing giving it a feminine feel. Like Cat, I'd wear over a tank top or under a knitted vest. For an evening outfit, wear with a colourful bra or under a blazer; it'll look fabulous with jeans, leather trousers or tapered pants.

Priced at £87, it's currently available in all sizes, from extra small to large. I'd recommend wearing it slightly oversize, to keep the look 70s boho as opposed to 80s Rivals-esque.

Cat wore the blouse with a pair of smart trousers from Sezane. The trousers, priced at £135, have a creased front and slightly taper at the ankle. For me, it's the colour that makes these stand out. The hue is a clay-rose mix, not too pink with a brown undertone. The colour looks amazing with white, and is ideal for those of us - me included - who want to embrace colour without it being too bright.

Romantic fashion is set to be one of spring's biggest trends, with lace-detailing, flounced shapes and pretty finishes seen on the SS25 catwalks. Lace, ruffles and sheer pieces were seen on the likes of Victor Virgile, Chloe and Simone Rocha, with the emphasis on whimsical bohemian. This is about embracing the feminine side of fashion, either going full whimsy with soft pinks, buttery yellows and lashings of lace or adding in a chunkier, statement piece like a black block shoe with a lace gown.

Trust Cat to have already tapped into the romantic trend, and this blouse is spot on for those of us who want to dabble without dressing full-on romance novel heroine.