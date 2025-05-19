The $29.99 Kate Spade bag Nordstrom Rack shoppers are calling a 'steal of a deal'

There’s nothing I love more than an awesome sale buy - if it’s at 80% or more I’ll definitely take it into consideration.

Since I shop for a living, my daily tasks include scouring the sales of my favorite retailers for great deals and I just happened to spot one that I just had to share.

I keep track of what HELLO! readers are shopping so I know for a fact that you really love a good Kate Spade bag deal. And what if I told you that you could get a sleek Kate Spade crossbody bag for 89% off?

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Kate Spade is known for its playful sophistication

Well you don’t have to imagine it - Nordstrom Rack’s big discounts currently include the Kate Spade New York 'flash' crossbody bag, with a comparable value of $279, for just $29.99.

Ok, so here’s the scoop on this bag - the Flash crossbody is a slim pouchette style bag with a top zip closure, and a 22” strap drop. It’s on the sleek side, measuring less than 6” height, around 9” wide and is 1 ¼” deep, so it has enough room to fit your essentials (If you need a bigger bag, you might want to check out the Kate Spade totes in the full sale instead.)

© Getty Images for InStyle Another sparkling Kate Spade bag

Kate Spade is known for purses with a cute or fun twist and this PVC crossbody is dipped in sparkly glitter. Note though, it’s only available in purple so if that’s not your style you’ll want to pass.

The glitter makes the bag really unique - I could see it teamed with jeans and a white t-shirt and some cute shoes like Mary Janes or ballet flats to lean into the whimsical Kate Spade vibe.

Kate Spade New York 'flash' crossbody bag © Nordstrom Rack $29.99 (SAVE 89%) at Nordstrom Rack

Since it’s made from textured vegan leather, it also works as a work bag, with tailored trousers, gold jewelry and, for the finishing touch, loafers in a complementary tone. The sparkle means it can go from day to night.

What shoppers are saying about the Kate Spade 'flash' bag

While I haven’t seen the Nordstrom Rack bag in person, I also found it on Poshmark, priced anywhere from $50 - $279. There, you can see close up pics of the interior and exterior of the Kate Spade flash bag as posted by sellers.

I took a deep dive into the bag’s reviews and there are some pretty clear pros and cons. Around 72% of shoppers gave the bag five stars.

“Nice bag,” said one reviewer. “Bought on clearance. Steal of a deal for this price. The bottom is more sparkly than what picks up in the pictures, but still a nice sleek looking bag.”

The most helpful positive review reads: “Practical everyday purse. Used this everyday for over a year and it has held up with minimal wear. Very practical everyday bag.”

Another shopper bought it as a present. “Gift for my daughter, she loves it at all of her friends rave over it,” they wrote.

The negatives? Well, 16% of verified reviewers gave the bag 1 or 2 stars with some complaining there's no inside zipper.

With such a deep discount, the bag is now Final Sale - no returns or exchanges - so if you think it’s worth $29.99 to have your own Kate Spade bag (or to gift it to a Kate Spade fan in your life), you should probably add to basket before it sells out.