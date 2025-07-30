I'm a shopping editor & this $289 Kate Spade purse for $75 is my favorite deal this week

The season’s big sales are still going strong but as someone who shops for a living, I can already tell that the extensive stock I spotted earlier this summer is dwindling as we inch closer to fall.

Since it might be harder for you to find a quality bargain this far into the summer sales, I’m putting my expertise to the test to find best deals out there. There are still a lot of great buys - if you know where to look!

At a Glance Kate Spade Outlet is having a big summer sale - my top deal is the trendy Kate Spade Oh Snap Camera Bag.

The colorblock bag, originally priced $289, comes in five colorways on sale, ranging in price from $75 to $89.

Reviewers call it "super cute", "quality" and "the ideal size for daily use".

I keep track of what HELLO! Readers are shopping so I know for a fact that you love a Kate Spade purse. That's why I’ve been scanning the best summer deals to see which bags would be a good investment for back to work or school and I’ve found the perfect look.

My favorite Kate Spade pick just had to be this Oh Snap Camera Bag I found at Kate Spade Outlet for 74% off. And I’m not the only one adding the genuine Saffiano leather bag to my wish list - as I write this, nearly 2,000 shoppers have taken a peek at the trendy camera purse in the past day.

Why do I love it? First, it’s genuine leather and so practical-but-stylish - the color block style is right on trend and the striped crossbody strap is sporty but chic and embodies the cute, fun twists Kate Spade is known for.

Plus it comes in five different colors - black has the deepest discount, but Toasted Hazelnut, Squash Blossom, Terracotta Tile and Sage Bundle are still only $89 on sale. And honestly, they’re all so pretty I’d wear them all.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Kate Spade does some really chic color block purses

Camera bags are trending - they even have royal approval - and this one is a good size (it fits the largest iPhone). It’s 7.6" in length, 5” height and a 2.2” width, if you’re counting. There’s an exterior back slip pocket for easy access and inside you’ll find the two-way script logo lining with the same recognizable spade logo that’s on the outside.

While scouring the reviews, I even spotted a few happy customers who planned to buy more than one. “Super cute. I want the camera bag in every color,” wrote one shopper. Another said: “It’s cute and [you can] still put a lot of stuff ( phone, keys, lipstick, powder ). I bought the cream one when I was in Vegas and now getting the black one.”

Kate Spade Oh Snap Camera Bag © Kate Spade $75 (74% off) at Kate Spade Outlet

What shoppers are saying about the Kate Spade Oh Snap camera bag

© Kate Spade Outlet The bag, which has a 4.9-star rating from shoppers, comes in multiple colors

This purse has a nearly impeccable 4.9-star average rating - a whopping 91% have given it five stars.

One shopper described it as "my new go-to-anwhere-bag". "It’s the ideal size for daily use — compact enough to carry comfortably, yet spacious enough to hold all my essentials (phone, wallet, keys, lip balm, and even a small notebook!). The quality is exceptional, with sturdy stitching and a smooth zipper that feels built to last.”

A second shopper wrote: “I love this bag, it’s perfect for everyday use, fits just what I need & the colors match pretty much everything. It’s also concert friendly which is a huge plus. You can use it with jeans or a cute dress. It’s very versatile.”

The few negative comments it received were because the shopper wished that it was a bigger size. I noticed another downside: There’s no dust bag included, but at this price I’ll take it.

© Getty Images Kate Spade's fun purses are a street style staple

My conclusion is that it really does seem to me to be a versatile casual bag. Through the end of summer you could wear it with bermuda shorts and a tank top, or a summer dress. This fall dress it down with jeans, a chunky knit and colorful ballet flats or sneakers.

The quality leather means it can be dressed up too for the office - it would look just as good with tailored pants, a blazer or shirt dress.