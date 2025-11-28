Score this $359 Kate Spade leather tote for $72 in Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday sale

The Black Friday sales are going strong but as someone who shops for a living, I constantly scour retailers for the absolute best deals and use my expertise to find those real hidden gems.

Well, I just spotted a deal at Nordstrom Rack that stopped me in my tracks and I knew I had to share it immediately.

This is the time to strike on designer goods: my star buy is the Kate Spade New York Cara tote bag.

The Rack Friday Clearance Right is on right now, offering an extra 40% off selected clearance items - once you do the math on this deal you're getting nearly 80% off!

The Verdict: Reviewers who "love" it are calling it "excellent" and "amazing quality".

Why the Kate Spade Cara Tote is my top Black Friday pick

I keep a close watch on what HELLO! readers are clicking, so I know for a fact that you love a good Kate Spade moment.

That's why I’ve been scanning the best Black Friday deals to see which bags would be a good investment this winter - or perfect to give as a gift during the holiday season.

My favorite Kate Spade pick has a comparable value of $359 and is now under $72. Usually, these deals are rare, but thanks to the Rack Friday sale, this timeless tote is "totes" a steal.

A "quiet luxury" look for under $75

Kate Spade New York 'Cara' Tote © Nordstrom Rack $71.97 (SAVE 79%) at Nordstrom Rack

Why did it catch my expert eye? First, it’s genuine leather and so chic - it's giving quiet luxury. Plus it's very practical with leather shoulder straps for easy carrying and a zip closure to keep your belongings safe.

I’m sure I'm not the only one adding this multitasking bag to my wish list so I'd add to bag quickly if I were you.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image HELLO! readers love a Kate Spade New York bag

Colors and sizing: Is this the perfect work bag?

This particular bag comes in two colors:

Parchment: The biggest steal at $71.97.

The biggest steal at $71.97. Black: A classic choice, priced at $149.97 (still 58% off!).

This is a good medium sized tote, measuring 13"W x 11"H x 4"D, so it's not too bulky or oversized, and I love that it has the signature spade logo bag tag.

© Getty Images Kate Spade's pretty purses are a street style staple

What shoppers are saying about the Cara Tote

I checked out the reviews and this purse has a pretty impressive 4.4-star average rating - 84% of shoppers have given it four or more stars.

Pros : One shopper said they "love it" and said it has "amazing quality", while another was "so excited to use it for work"

: One shopper said they "love it" and said it has "amazing quality", while another was "so excited to use it for work" Cons: A few shoppers wished that the tote was made from softer leather, not "buttery" enough.

It’s a versatile, casual bag that I would carry year round - it's crisp enough for winter but the Parchment colorway also will look just as luxe this spring and summer.

The quality leather means it can be dressed up too for the office - it would look fabulous with an oversized maxi coat, a chunky knit and tailored pants.

If you want a timeless designer bag with a HUGE discount, this sale is making it a reality. But you do have to hurry - this sale event ends strictly at 11:59 PM PT on December 2, 2025.