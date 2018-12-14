Favourite royal hotels where Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more have stayed The five-star stays with the royal seal of approval

As you would expect, the royal family only stay in the best hotels on their travels! Whether they’re away for a royal tour or celebrating a special occasion such as the royal wedding, the likes of the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have all given these five star properties their royal seal of approval. Watch our video below to see some of the royal family’s favourite hotels around the world, in cities including London, New York and Los Angeles – and get planning your own visit!

Scroll down for video.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.