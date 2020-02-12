Valentine's Day is the one time of year to go out of your way to show your other half how much you care. While cards, flowers and chocolates have become customary gifts to mark the occasion, there are also a number of romantic things to do with your loved one to make the day a memorable one. Whether you're a cheesy romantic looking for the perfect evening meal or want something sweet to impress a first date, London has everything there is to offer this Valentine's Day.

Champagne dinner at Harrods

A romantic dinner date is a classic way to celebrate the holiday, and Harrods is offering a luxurious version that will leave you feeling loved. Head to the Perrier-Jouët Champagne Terrace at Harrods for a glass of Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé and sharing platters created by executive head chef Andy Cook. Feast on a board of Charcuterie, smoked salmon and fine cheese before indulging on a duo of desserts, all while soaking up rooftop views of London.

WHEN: Until 15 February

WHERE: Harrods, 87-135 Brompton Rd, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7XL

For more information visit harrods.com

Sip on Sex and The City themed cocktails at The Ivy

Grab your gal pals and celebrate female friendship over a limited-edition ‘Sex and The City’ inspired cocktail. Are you a Carrie, a Charlotte, a Samantha or a Miranda? With a menu featuring cocktails reminiscent of the characters personalities, the Ivy’s mixologists have ensured there’s a cocktail for everyone this February.

WHEN: Thursday 13 February 2020

WHERE: 26-28 Broadwick Street, W1F 8JB

For more information visit theivysohobrasserie.com

Candlelit meal overlooking London

Candles, champagne and dazzling views all make for an atmospheric and memorable evening with your loved one. Be welcomed at The Curtain’s LIDO with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Rose followed by a candlelit three-course dinner. If the roasted scallops with pumpkin and caviar sauce or T-Bone steak with potato dauphinoise aren't enough to entice you, then the beautiful views over East London will. Plus, the milk chocolate and hazelnut tart with cocoa nibs, praline and roasted white chocolate sounds divine.

WHEN: 14 - 15 February 2020

WHERE: 45 Curtain Rd, Hackney, London EC2A 3PT

For more information visit thecurtain.com

Get dressed up and go to a ball

Put on your dancing shoes and head to The Royal Lancaster Hotel for a Valentine’s Day charity ball hosted by Make A Wish UK. Set to be a fantastic evening complete with silent and main auctions, a live performance from Nadine Coyle and a three-course dinner paired with fine wines - what better way to celebrate the national day of love than by giving back at this star-studded event? Tickets are priced at £300 per person.

WHEN: Saturday 15 February 2020

WHERE: The Royal Lancaster Hotel, Lancaster Terrace, Bayswater, W2 2TY

For more information visit make-a-wish.org.uk

Head on a roadtrip

Escaping the city and whisking your partner off on a mini-break doesn't have to cost a fortune. DriiveMe is a £1 one-way car rental company that allows you to hire a car or van for 24 hours and head to certain cities across the UK, so you can bag a bargain on transport. After all, a huge chunk of the cost of a holiday is the train or plane ticket! Perhaps the Lake District, which is a hugely popular destination to propose, will be the top of the list for some?

WHEN: Any time

WHERE: Your choice!

For more information visit driiveme.co.uk

Play crazy golf at Birdies

Not into flowers, chocolates and an overpriced meal? If you’re looking for something less traditional to do this Valentine’s Day, check out Birdies in Battersea - London’s newest cocktail bar and crazy golf experience. Offering a Valentine’s Day package which includes a cocktail to share, a food platter from their on site restaurant - Taco-Yaki, and a round of golf for 2 - all for just £50 - this deal is perfect for pairs looking for a different kind of date night.

WHEN: 12 - 14 February 2020

WHERE: 6 Arches Lane, Battersea, SW11 8AB

For more information visit https://www.playbirdies.com/

Afternoon Tea at London Hilton

Who said your Valentine's Day date had to be dinner? Show someone how special they are with an afternoon tea at Podium, the restaurant at London Hilton on Park Lane. Be spoilt for choice with a selection of marinated prawns, chocolate chip scones with salted caramel spread, as well as strawberry and passion fruit pastry domes topped with a chocolate heart. Plus, you can even upgrade to Champagne if you fancy an indulgent afternoon - our mouth is watering just thinking about it!

WHEN: Until 16 February

WHERE: 22 Park Ln, Mayfair, London W1K 1BE

For more information visit hilton.com

Sip on cocktails in Covent Garden

London is a romantic city, so why not head to the centre for your loved-up evening? Covent Garden’s Maison Bab is offering some delicious cocktails to celebrate the occasion, including the Grey Goose Frosted Heart. Served on a bed of raspberries, it is a vodka-based slushy infused with notes of rose and lemon and it comes in a Valentine's-themed pink hue. We'll raise a glass to that!

WHERE: Maison Bab, 4 Mercer Walk, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9FA

WHEN: Maison Bab Monday – Sunday

For more information visit maisonbab.com

Banquet at Bentley's

Valentine's Day is a fish-lovers dream, with oysters widely considered to be one most romantic dishes. Head to Bentley’s for a three-course feast, featuring dishes such as scallop ceviche with blood orange and mint, and freshly-shucked oysters. Those with a sweet-tooth won't be disappointed either, with warm chocolate fondant with citrus sorbet the perfect way to finish off your meal. If you don't fancy a full meal, you can also pop in for a cocktail or gift a seafood cookery class to your date for later in the month.

WHEN: 14 February 2020

WHERE: 11-15 Swallow St, Mayfair, London W1B 4DG

For more information visit bentleys.org