With lockdown restrictions starting to ease following the coronavirus pandemic, the royals will likely be preparing for their summer holidays, just like the rest of us! While many won't risk travelling abroad, there are plenty of nearby holiday destinations that the royals regularly make use of.



From the Queen's usual Scottish escape to the Duchess of Cornwall's Welsh holiday home, we take a look at where you could find the royals this summer…

The Queen: Balmoral Castle, Scotland

The Queen has been isolating at her second home Windsor Castle for several months, but she's usually preparing to pack her bags for Balmoral at this time of year in preparation for her annual summer break. Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie once revealed that 'Granny' is most happy in the Highlands, saying: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

Her Majesty often enjoys horse riding, grouse hunting and seeing her family, with the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall regularly paying a visit.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge: Anmer Hall, Norfolk

Instead of jetting off to tropical destinations such as Mustique, Kate Middleton and Prince William will undoubtedly be keeping much closer to home this year. The Duke and Duchess usually reside with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, but they have been self-isolating at their country estate, Anmer Hall, amid the coronavirus. It has been a go-to summer break for them in the past, so why not stay there all summer?

Located on the Sandringham Estate, the three-storey property has a sprawling lawn that supposedly includes climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings, so it sounds like the perfect setting for a family break!

Duke and Duchess of Sussex: LA, America

Although Prince Harry reportedly accepted an invitation in March from the Queen to holiday with her at Balmoral this summer, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means their trip to Scotland will have to be delayed. It would have been Archie's first visit to Balmoral, where his dad and uncle Prince William used to spend their summers as children. Instead, the family-of-three will have plenty of activities to entertain themselves near their new LA home - after all, who doesn't love a staycation once in a while?

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain: Majorca, Spain

King Felipe and Queen Letizia spend their annual summer break in Majorca at their residence, Marivent Palace, with their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. Although the Spanish royal family are often seen happily strolling through the streets during their break, this year may be slightly different. If they choose to continue their holiday tradition, the royals would likely be spending more time in their residence as a safety precaution. We can think of worse places to be!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall: Llandovery, Wales

Prince Charles and Camilla have a beautifully-restored farmhouse, Llwynywermod Estate, where they often stay during their annual summer tour of Wales. It took Charles 40 years to find the perfect Welsh property, so we can't imagine a better place to relax! If you want to get a taste of a royal summer holiday, the two barn conversions on the grounds are available to rent when not in use by the royals.

Zara and Mike Tindall: Sandringham House, Norfolk

Zara and Mike Tindall began 2020 in Australia and have since enjoyed a skiing trip to the Italian alps, so perhaps their summer holiday will be a little more low-key. The royal couple have been known to enjoy a staycation after welcoming their second child Lena in 2018, so perhaps they'll make a trip to Balmoral to see the Queen, or make use of Her Majesty's other country estate, Sandringham House. The Norfolk property is where the monarch normally spends her Christmas holidays, but it looks equally as stunning in the summer!

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark: Grasten, Denmark

The Danish royals have a summer residence, Grasten Palace, where they often retreat to with their children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. However, the family of six returned to their home in France in May after spending the coronavirus lockdown in Denmark, so it is yet to be known whether they will make the return trip for their usual holiday.