It's hard not to fall in love with the storybook world of Bridgerton. A haze of decadent Georgian villas, countryside manors and classic English castles, the hit Netflix series' many filming locations epitomise Regency era charm. Providing a major source of travel inspiration for many of us staying indoors, we're taking a leaf out of Lady Whistledown's book and looking ahead to the social season – whenever that might be. Big Cottages has shared its top picks of luxury UK properties inspired by Bridgerton, so you can enjoy a staycation fit for a Duke and Duchess, and we've added a few favourites of our own...

This country cottage is just a short distance from the Georgian Spa town of Bath

Lovingly restored, this Grade II listed cottage resides in the pretty market town of Corsham, Wiltshire. Set within a vibrant walled garden, guests are greeted at the front door by opulent stone pillars followed by a grand entrance hall. Step inside and you'll find a blend of old and new decor – think stripped wooden floors, high ceilings and a sweeping staircase fit for a debutante's entrance.

The interior blends old and new decor

Boasting a number of beautiful features, the pièce de résistance of the property is without a doubt the drawing room, which showcases an open fire, classic sofas and an eclectic artwork collection, all enhanced with natural light from the shuttered sash windows. Just a stone's throw from the Georgian Spa town of Bath, revered for its natural hot springs and 18th century architecture, this country cottage is well positioned with a wealth of history and heritage on your doorstep – what more could you want?

For more information visit snaptrip.com

The Garden Wing of Mount Ephraim looks out onto the Kent countryside

Set amidst 10 sprawling acres of Edwardian terraced gardens, the Garden Wing of Mount Ephraim house offers panoramic views of the historic Kent countryside. A Victorian Grade II listed building with a large six-bedroom wing open to guests, the stunning manor boasts a tranquil rose garden, a Japanese rock garden and a water garden.

The six-bedroom wing is surrounded by a rose garden, a Japanese rock garden and a water garden

Inside visitors are met by a large sitting room warmed by a woodburner, a separate snug which is ideal for relaxing in with a book, and a large games room complete with a full sized snooker table. Worthy of a period drama, The West Wing kitchen, located at Mount Ephraim, is also available for guests to enjoy a private afternoon tea experience that can be served in the Garden Wing, West Wing kitchen or in the dining room of the main house, depending on your preference.

For more information visit snaptrip.com

The Green is one of the many cottages in the estate village of Coneysthorpe

Castle Howard in York was used as the exterior for Simon and Daphne's fictional home of Clyvedon Castle – and you can actually stay in the nearby estate village of Coneysthorpe. Offering a luxurious selection of picturesque holiday cottages, our pick is The Green which sits at the heart of the Howardian Hills, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Castle Howard was used as the exterior for Simon and Daphne's fictional home

An additional bonus, guests staying in any one of the estate's holiday homes will receive free admission into Castle Howard, valid for one day of your choice, so you can explore the home of Bridgerton's favourite couple at your leisure.

For more information visit castlehoward.co.uk

Frampton Court Estate sleeps up to 14 people

Seeking a country retreat? Frampton Court Estate is the ultimate bucket list destination. Sleeping up to 14 people, this one-of-a-kind Palladian property is steeped in history, having long stood as the ancestral home of the Clifford family. Resting upon the banks of the River Severn in Gloucestershire, the estate is surrounded by its own private ornamental gardens and looks out onto the nearby Grade I park and 50 acre lakes.

Clifford Room is furnished with eighteenth century furniture

Each of the individually decorated bedrooms feature bespoke decor ranging from fourposter beds to hanging Jacobean fabrics, eighteenth century fireplaces to Frampton Flora water-colours on the walls – as Lady Whistledown would say, this property is "an even rarer jewel."

For more information visit framptoncourtestate.co.uk

