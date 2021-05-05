Tracee Ellis Ross looks like a supermodel with endless legs in dreamy vacation photos Diana Ross' daughter is enjoying some me-time

Tracee Ellis Ross is clearly having the best vacation – and we are living for her holiday wardrobe.

The Black-ish star floored fans on Tuesday with her latest snaps, rocking a multi-coloured ensemble that featured a cropped shirt and matching tiny shorts that displayed her endless legs to perfection.

Sharing several photos of her relaxing day, Tracee can be seen lounging on an outdoor corner couch, protecting her eyes from the sun in a pair of large sunglasses.

Another image sees her posing for a close-up, with her open shirt revealing a hint of her toned stomach and her makeup-free complexion showing off her radiant skin.

Captioning the post, Tracee wrote: "Still out of office," followed by a palm tree emoji.

Her fans were quick to compliment the actress on her incredible appearance, with one gushing: "Gagggggggging!!! VacaCee Ellis Ross is my FAVORITE mood EVERRRREE!!! Inspired. Also, YOU DESERVEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!"

Tracee looked gorgeous in her vacation photos

A second wrote: "Love the outfit!" A third added: "Nothing but legs, legs, legs," and a fourth said: "Honestly it's everything for me!"

Tracee has packed a spectacular wardrobe for her sunshine break. On Monday, the TV star dazzled fans yet again wearing a gorgeous pink shirt and fedora. Tracee only captioned the post with a flamingo emoji, but the incredible look rendered her many fans speechless.

And over the weekend she pulled out another show-stopping look, this time giving off major bombshell vibes in a strappy black bikini.

Tracee's fans went wild for her outfit

Posting a clip on Instagram, Tracee looked absolutely stunning as she prepared to emerge from a swimming pool with slick wet hair and a bold red hue on her lips.

A small palm tree and the ocean could also be seen in the background, as well as the revealing straps on Tracee's bikini top and bottoms.

