6 weird and wonderful holiday homes for the ultimate summer staycation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With countries constantly being added to the amber list, why not explore the very best that the UK has to offer this summer instead? Forget your usual bed and breakfasts, we have rounded up the quirkiest holiday homes you can stay in for a truly unforgettable trip. Check them out below…

RELATED: 9 amazing green and amber list holiday deals from TUI, from Spain to Greece

Loading the player...

WATCH: Seven natural wonders of the UK revealed

High Cross Camping Coach, Dorset

This restored railway carriage is the perfect romantic getaway. Nestled in an enclosed garden with views of the rolling meadow fields, it is a breath of fresh air away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It is also located just five miles from the Jurassic Coast, with lots of beaches to explore. Prices start from just £110 per night, find out more at holidu.co.uk.

Enchanted Manor, Isle of Wight

The Enchanted Manor is not your usual bed and breakfast. This five-star hotel features a range of quirky and quaint decorations, which will make you feel like you've just stepped into a magical land, far, far away. Think dolphins, cherubs and angels, complete with four-poster beds and breakfast served in a greenhouse. Find out more at booking.com.

The Rockhouse Retreat, Worchestershire

Why not spend a week at Britain's first 21st century cave house? The Rockhouse Retreat is situated within three acres of private woodland and features underfloor heating, a wood fire and a unique 'cave oasis' rainforest shower. Find out more at redletterdays.co.uk.

MORE: What to pack for a stylish staycation: 10 things every family needs

Apple Glamping, Pembrokeshire

If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, Apple Glamping will certainly deliver. The alternative camping site is located in South Pembrokeshire and the accommodation options include The UFO, the JetStar private jet, an Airbus commercial aircraft and the Witch's Hat. Find out more at applecamping.co.uk.

Crazy Bear Hotel, Stadhampton

Have you ever seen a hotel have a double-decker bus as its reception? The Crazy Bear Hotel near Oxford has all sorts of weird and wonderful features, not to mention an amazing Thai restaurant, clay shooting and a massage room. There is truly something for everyone. Find out more at wowcher.co.uk.

Sunborn London Yacht Hotel, Royal Victoria Dock

Cruises may be looking unlikely, but the Sunborn London Yacht Hotel will have you feeling like you are ready to set sail in no time. This floating hotel is situated in Royal Victoria Dock, and has a lounge bar, sun deck and restaurant. The interiors are stunning, however, if you fancy some time on land, it is minutes away from the ExCeL centre and the Emirates Royal Docks Skyline. Find out more at booking.com.

DISCOVER: 26 of the best luxury spa breaks in the UK

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.