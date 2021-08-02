Royal summer holidays! Kate Middleton, the Queen and more's travel plans Get some royal inspiration for your next staycation

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many Brits look much closer to home when it comes to choosing their next holiday, while others can't wait to jump on a plane for an exotic break in a far-flung destination.

MORE: Meghan Markle's high school looks like a holiday resort

So where will the royal family choose to travel to now that coronavirus restrictions have begun to ease? From Scotland to Spain and LA, we've rounded up some holiday destinations inspired by the likes of Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside royal residences where the Queen, Prince Harry and more royals stay

The Queen: Balmoral Castle, Scotland

The Queen spent much of the three COVID-19 lockdowns at her second home Windsor Castle, but has headed to Balmoral for her annual summer break.

Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie once revealed that 'Granny' is most happy in the Highlands, saying: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

Her Majesty often enjoys horse riding, grouse hunting and seeing her family, with the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall regularly paying a visit.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge: Anmer Hall, Norfolk

Instead of jetting off to tropical destinations such as Mustique, Kate Middleton and Prince William will most likely stay much closer to home this year.

The Duke and Duchess usually reside with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, but they spent a lot of time at their country estate, Anmer Hall, amid the pandemic. It has been a go-to summer break for them in the past, so why not stay there all summer this year?

Located on the Sandringham Estate, the three-story property has a sprawling lawn that supposedly includes climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings, so it sounds like the perfect setting for a family break!

Duke and Duchess of Sussex: LA, America

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in Montecito, California with their two children, and we suspect the couple will be staying in LA this summer to soak up the sun and enjoy everything that California has to offer.

READ: Kate Middleton's packing secrets: 6 tips to travel like the Duchess

In their recent TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry revealed how the family enjoy cycling together in the Montecito area, as well as spending time at the beach with their dogs.

The family also have their own chicken pen and vegetable patch, so we can see these hobbies keeping them busy, and we bet Archie and Lilibet love to join in too!

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain: Majorca, Spain

King Felipe and Queen Letizia spend their annual summer break in Majorca at their residence, Marivent Palace, with their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

Although the Spanish royal family are often seen happily strolling through the streets during their break, this year may be slightly different. If they choose to continue their holiday tradition, the royals will likely be spending more time in their residence as a safety precaution. We can think of worse places to be!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall: Llandovery, Wales

Prince Charles and Camilla have a beautifully-restored farmhouse, Llwynywermod Estate, where they often stay during their annual summer tour of Wales. It took Charles 40 years to find the perfect Welsh property, so we can't imagine a better place to relax!

If you want to get a taste of a royal summer holiday, the two barn conversions on the grounds are available to rent when not in use by the royals.

Zara and Mike Tindall: Sandringham House, Norfolk

Zara and Mike Tindall recently expanded their family and welcomed baby boy Lucas into the world, so we suspect a staycation is on the cards. After all, that's exactly what the couple chose to do following their second child, Lena, in 2018.

RELATED: Duchess Camilla's post-lockdown travel plans are nothing like you'd expect

Perhaps they'll make a trip to Balmoral to see the Queen, or make use of Her Majesty's other country estate, Sandringham House. The Norfolk property is where the monarch normally spends her Christmas holidays, but it looks equally as stunning in the summer!

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark: Grasten, Denmark

The Danish royals have a summer residence, Grasten Palace, where they often retreat to with their children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. Assuming they are able to travel, we imagine that's where the family of six will be this summer.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander: Greece

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander own a private villa in southern Greece, so we suspect the royal couple are keen to visit when they can. They bought the property back in 2012, near the Greek town of Kranidi.

The house is said to be equipped with its own swimming pool, private beach and marina and lies close to the resort of Doroufi, west of Kranidi in the Peloponnese in southern Greece.

Willem-Alexander and Maxima reportedly fell in love with the area in August 2010 after attending the wedding of Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana Blatnik on the nearby island of Spetses.

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle's go-to luggage brand adds gorgeous new accessories she will love

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.