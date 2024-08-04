Edinburgh Fringe 2024: 10 of the best shows you must see this year

It's that time of the year again! The 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival has begun, offering three weeks of excitement, fun and wonder to theatre, performance art and comedy lovers. Big names and A-listers appear, alongside festival first-timers and future superstars, creating a non-stop whirl of endless shows over a three-week period.

If you’re heading to Edinburgh it can feel tricky to know where to start and which tickets to book - there's the big names, the hot tickets in town, but also the newcomers and the hidden gems. We've picked 10 we think are must-see shows - from the ones everyone's clamouring to see, to the others that make Edinburgh what it is - a wonderful melting pot of new talent and creativity. Here’s HELLO!’s pick of the top shows of 2024.

1. Best family-friendly show

Emanuel Theatre Company have been bringing sell-out shows by fresh young actors to Edinburgh for years, and they’re back in town for 2024 with a two must-see performances perfect for those looking to enjoy the festival with the family. Hamlet Hears A Who is a fast-paced, funny Dr Seuss adaptation of the Shakespeare classic, which fabulously makes a complex literary masterpiece accessible to all, even those as little as five. Perfectly timed for a lunch-break treat, the 45-minute show is a lyrical joy, bringing Dr Seuss’s fun and frivolous rhymes to the Bard’s timeless tale of insanity, death, love and murder. The perfect way to introduce the family to Shakespeare, and it won’t just be the kids who are laughing out loud.

Hamlet Hears a Who, 5-10 August, 12.10pm at theSpace @ Niddry Street

ETC's clowns update the story of Hamlet with Dr Seuss' inimitable rhymes

2. Best family adaptation

ETC’s second contribution to this year’s Fringe Festival, The Picture of Dorian Gray, is a must-see, fast-paced, fresh and fabulous kid-friendly spin on Oscar Wilde’s classic play. This is a hilarious, music-filled slapstick delight of a show, full of Wildean wit and attention-grabbing antics. The perfect way to provide your youngsters some summer holiday culture and to inspire their own creative ambitions.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, 5-10 August, 12.15pm at theSpace on the Mile

The Picture of Dorian Gray, retold and refreshed at the Edinburgh Fringe

3. Best musical

Shamilton! The Improvised Hip-Hop Musical gets a huge thumbs up, not only for being pretty much as jaw-droppingly awesome as the original Lin-Manuel Miranda blockbuster, but also for the incredible ability of these performers to create a unique show, night after night, with a story based entirely on the suggestions of the audience. Don’t expect a Hamilton tribute, but you won’t be disappointed with what the six-strong team delivers.

Shamilton! The Improvised Hip-Hop Musical, 4-25 August, 6.20pm at Assembley George Square Studios

4. Best celeb comedy show

Have we got news for you? Yes! Paul Merton, best known for his hilarious antics on the hit BBC TV show, is live at the Edinburgh Fringe this year doing an improv show with his wife, Suki Webster. Fresh from their residency at London's Comedy Store, this power improv couple brings their fast and fabulously funny show packed full of games and skits to town – and even promise special guests including Mike McShane and Kirsty Newton.

Paul Merton and Suki Webster's Improv Show, 9-19 August, 3.30pm at Pleasance Courtyard

© Dave Benett Paul Merton and wife Suki Webster will appear at this year's Edinburgh Festival

5. Funniest YouTube sensations

If you're not one of the million followers of Foil, Arms and Hogg, this might be a good opportunity to go and find out what all the fuss is about. This hilarious trio, old favourites at the Fringe now, are back for 2024 with their new show Skittish, a mix of improv, sketches and (get ready to hide!) audience participation. With rave reviews for the past 14 years, this is a show that guarantees full belly laughs and a whole lot of fun. Definitely one to bring drag the grumpy teens along to - they won't be grumpy for long!

Skittish, 4-26 August, 9.15pm at Underbelly, Bistro Square

6. Best cabaret

Returning to its roots, La Clique may have toured the globe over the years, but it's never better than when it's seen where it all began - at the Edinburgh Fringe. Expect the unexpected and don't read too much in advance to allow the experience to completely swallow you up. Just rest assured, it will be a truly spectacular, cheeky, shocking and jaw-dropping experience you will never forget.

La Clique, 4-24 August, various dates, at 7.20pm, Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows

7. Best magic show

If it's good enough for Beyonce and the Pentagon....Chris Dugdale confounds everyone he meets, from Grammy-winning singers, American politicians or Edinburgh Fringe audiences, with his unique blend of magic and mind control. This year he’s back with a brand-new show, 11, asking the question: what would you do with your life if you could not fail? It promises dynamic, fast-paced mentalism and magic. It will leave you baffled!

Chris Dugdale: 11, 4-11 and 13-25 August, 7.45pm at Assembly Rooms Ballroom

8. Best dark comedy

From the powerhouse producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer comes a new playabout the climate crisis by Brian Watkins. This blistering dark comedy focuses on the life of Stacey, a California weather girl, who has a mental breakdown due to the realities of climate change. Fast and funny, the show promises a “dizzying rampage into the soul of American strangeness”.

Weather Girl, 4-26 August, various dates. 6pm at Summerhall.

9. and 10. Best celeb-inspired trend!

© Andrew Milligan - PA Images Diana Vickers as Gwyneth Paltrow, star of I Wish You Well - The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical

Who knew that Gwyneth Paltrow's seven-day ski trial would inspire not one, but two shows at this year's Fringe. We can't choose between them and figure if this floats your boat, you really should see them both! The first of the mini musicals is by Awkward Productions (the two-man team behind Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story) and is called Gwyneth Goes Skiing - it debuted in London last year. The second, I Wish You Well, features pop singer Diana Vickers as Ms Paltrow.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing, various dates 6-26 Aug, 3.30pm at Pleasance Courtyard

I Wish You Well, 4-11and 13-26 August, 5.35pm at Underbelly, George Square