Gordon Ramsay leaves fans with questions after sharing cryptic announcement

Gordon Ramsay, 58, is no stranger to life's luxuries. With a multi-million-pound property portfolio that includes his coastal Cornish bolthole, a beachfront villa in Malibu and his sprawling £7.5m London townhouse, the Hell's Kitchen chef certainly doesn't need to worry about flying commercial.

In his latest Instagram post, the father-of-six raised questions among his fans after sharing a photograph of himself taken inside a private jet.

Channelling Bond, the restaurateur looked cool and casual as he wore dark aviator sunglasses, black jeans and a fitted black T-shirt for his airport ensemble.

© Instagram / @gordongram Gordon Ramsay shared a photo on Instagram taken in a private jet

Gordon's private jet featured a spacious cabin lined with lavish grey leather seats and sleek varnished interiors.

His seat boasted a double cup holder, in which the Kitchen Nightmares star had placed a miniature frying pan - sparking confusion among his followers.

"Why do you have a saucepan next to you?" quizzed one fan, as another wrote: "Is that a HexClad near you?" referring to Gordon's range of professional cookware.

Adding to the confusion, Gordon left a cryptic caption alongside his post, writing: "Come fry with me….Big (and small) things on the way."

© Instagram Gordon and Tana welcomed Jesse in November last year

Following Gordon's surprise announcement in November 2023 that he and his wife, Tana Ramsay, had just welcomed their sixth child, Jesse James Ramsay, one fan wondered if the chef's post referred to another addition to the Ramsay family."

Are you pregnant again, chef?!" commented a follower, sparking a flurry of 'likes' from eager fans wondering the same thing.

© Instagram The chef became a father for the sixth time in 2023

For now, it seems fans will have to sit tight until the Michelin-starred chef reveals where his travels take him.

© Instagram The couple are parents to children Megan, 26, twins Holly and Jack, 24, and Tilly, 22, and welcomed Oscar, five, and baby Jesse (pictured)

Gordon Ramsay's thoughts on in-flight meals

"There's no [expletive] way I eat on planes," Ramsay firmly told Refinery29 in 2017.

"I worked for airlines for ten years, so I know where this food’s been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board."

Despite his disgust at indulging in anything at 36,000ft, Gordon spent almost a decade working in tandem with Singapore Airlines - now renowned for some of the best in-flight dining experiences - to develop their in-flight menus, and has his own restaurant Plane Food at Heathrow Terminal 5.