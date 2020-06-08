﻿
12 Photos | Travel

Holiday like royalty in the hotels loved by Prince William, Duchess Kate and the Queen

These luxurious hotels are royal approved

Holiday like royalty in the hotels loved by Prince William, Duchess Kate and the Queen
You're reading

Holiday like royalty in the hotels loved by Prince William, Duchess Kate and the Queen

1/12
Next

Camping essentials for your next staycation: 68 things you must pack
Chloe Best
the-royals-hotel
1/12

The British Royals travel the world each year to carry out official duties and establish relationships in destinations as far-flung as India, Singapore and the United States – with a huge 65 royal tours carried out in 2016/2017 alone. As you may expect, the royals stay in only the finest suites during their travels, and now have a number of favourite hotels that they return to time and time again. From the remote Kenyan lodge where Prince William proposed to then girlfriend Kate in 2010 to the Queen and Prince Philip's favourite Caribbean retreat, we've rounded up ten of the royal family's favourite hotels from over the years.

RELATED: Royal gap years: where Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and more travelled

The good news? You don't need to be a royal to stay there. These luxurious hotels are all open to the public, offering a holiday that truly is fit for a Queen…

2-The-Goring-hotel
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

The Goring, London

This five star hotel is particularly close to home for the royals, located just minutes from Buckingham Palace. The Goring is the only hotel awarded a Royal Warrant for hospitality services and has a rich royal history; it famously hosted the Duchess of Cambridge in its Royal Suite the night before her wedding in April 2011. 

See more at thegoring.com

3-The-Carlyle-hotel
3/12

The Carlyle, New York

Prince William and Kate have stayed in this hotel during their trips to New York, following in the footsteps of William's late mother Diana, Princess of Wales. With an enviable location in Manhattan close to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park, the five-star hotel has attracted a number of celebrity fans since it was built in 1930. 

See more at rosewoodhotels.com

cliveden-house
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

Cliveden House, Berkshire 

This five-star country-house-hotel hosted Meghan Markle the night before her lavish wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Stretching across 376 acres, the 17th-century property has welcomed the likes of Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill, and Charlie Chaplin through its doors. 

See more at clivedenhouse.co.uk

taj
5/12

Taj Mahal Palace, India

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stayed at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel during their royal tour of India and Bhutan in 2016. 

See more at tajhotels.com

beverly-hills
6/12

Beverly Hills Hotel, Los Angeles

Affectionately known as the Pink Palace, The Beverly Hills Hotel is a favourite of celebrities and royals alike, and has become an iconic place to stay in Los Angeles. Prince William and Kate stayed here as part of their first royal tour as a married couple in 2011. 

See more at dorchestercollection.com

READ: 18 incredible royal holiday snaps to inspire your post-quarantine travels

raffles
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Raffles Hotel, Singapore

The famous Raffles Hotel in Singapore has played host to both The Queen and Prince Philip in 2006, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2012. It is widely known as the home of the Singapore Sling cocktail, which was invented by barman Ngiam Tong Boon in the Long Bar in 1915. 

See more at raffles.com

7-Longitude-131
8/12

Longitude 131, Australia

William and Kate enjoyed a unique glamping experience at this resort, which overlooks Ayers Rock, during their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014. They must have enjoyed their stay, as Kate's sister Pippa Middleton also stayed in one of Longitude 131's tented pavilions during her honeymoon with James Matthews at the beginning of June. 

See more at longitude131.com

Rutundu-Kenya
9/12

Rutundu, Kenya

Prince William and then-girlfriend Kate enjoyed a 24-hour stay in an isolated log cabin at Rutundu Log Cabins during their Kenyan holiday in 2010. The remote cabins are located in an area of pure wilderness at Mount Kenya, Africa's second-tallest peak, and have beautiful open log fires but no electricity. William proposed to Kate during their romantic getaway.

See more at rutundu.com

Round-Hill-hotel-and-villas
10/12

Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Jamaica

Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle enjoyed a stay at the sprawling Round Hill Hotel and Villas resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica in March, where they celebrated the wedding of his friend Tom 'Skippy' Inskip and Hon Lara Hughes-Young. The Jamaican resort features 36 oceanfront rooms and 27 private villas, located on a 110-acre site along a private bay.

See more at roundhill.com

Fairmont-Royal-York
11/12

Fairmont Royal York, Toronto

The Queen stays in the Royal Suite at Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto whenever she is in Canada, as did her parents, George VI and the Queen Mother. The historic hotel opened in 1929 and is clearly proud of its royal connections, with a portrait of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh hanging in the lobby. 

See more at fairmont.com

Half-Moon-Jamaica
12/12

The Half Moon, Jamaica

A true royal favourite, The Half Moon in Jamaica counts the Queen and Prince Philip, Princess Margaret and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall among its previous visitors. It's easy to see why they are fans of the resort; located in the picturesque Montego Bay, the hotel is set on a 400-acre estate with two miles of private white sand beach and an incredible 50 swimming pools.

See more at halfmoon.com

SEE: Royals photographed in front of stunning landmarks around the world

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...