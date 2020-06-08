The British Royals travel the world each year to carry out official duties and establish relationships in destinations as far-flung as India, Singapore and the United States – with a huge 65 royal tours carried out in 2016/2017 alone. As you may expect, the royals stay in only the finest suites during their travels, and now have a number of favourite hotels that they return to time and time again. From the remote Kenyan lodge where Prince William proposed to then girlfriend Kate in 2010 to the Queen and Prince Philip's favourite Caribbean retreat, we've rounded up ten of the royal family's favourite hotels from over the years.
The good news? You don't need to be a royal to stay there. These luxurious hotels are all open to the public, offering a holiday that truly is fit for a Queen…