﻿
15 Photos | Travel

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break

Where celebrity couples holidayed after their weddings

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
You're reading

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break

1/15
Next

Best things to do in London that will feel safe following COVID-19
Chloe Best
15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
1/15

After a busy day celebrating your wedding with friends and family (not to mention months of wedding planning), your honeymoon offers quality one-on-one time with your other half.

Take inspiration from the likes of Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Kate Middleton's sister Pippa, who all enjoyed luxurious breaks with their new husbands. From the Maldives to the Australian outback, keep scrolling to see stunning celebrity honeymoon destinations you'll want to visit...

 

The Maldives - Amanda Holden and Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes actually enjoyed a second honeymoon in November 2018 as they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. To mark the milestone, the pair headed to the Maldives where they stayed at the LUX* resort, a five-star hotel with 193 private villas including both overwater and beachfront rooms. 

It appears they chose the latter accommodation, with Amanda showing off her toned physique as she relaxed at the beachfront infinity pool in a bikini. "And #breathe #theplacetobeMaldives #secondhoneymoon #love," Amanda wrote.

 

MORE: Best things to do in London that will feel safe following COVID-19

 

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

St Tropez - Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby and Dan tied the knot in 2007, and enjoyed a second honeymoon to celebrate their ten year anniversary in 2017. The couple spent a week together in St Tropez, which was their first holiday alone since welcoming their three children, Harry, Belle and Chester. The South of France is a great location for honeymooners, offering luxurious hotels and a Mediterranean climate, with plenty of beautiful beaches to relax.

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
3/15

French Polynesia and Australia - Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews also enjoyed a two-part honeymoon following their wedding in May 2017. The couple first enjoyed a stay at Marlon Brando's luxurious resort, The Brando, in French Polynesia, before travelling on to Australia. While the newlyweds enjoyed a short stay in Sydney, one of the most memorable parts of their trip will have no doubt been a stay at Longitude 131, a five-star glamping hotel which offers incredible views over Uluru from each of its 16 tented pavilions.

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
Photo: © Instagram
4/15

The Maldives - Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas jetted off to the Maldives for a luxurious and relaxing honeymoon at the idyllic Soneva Fushi – an island retreat that has long been a celebrity favourite. Sharing glimpses of their romantic getaway on Instagram, the newlyweds told fans that it was "paradise".

Click through the gallery for more honeymoon inspiration…

 

PHOTOS: 17 luxurious celebrity holiday homes that have to be seen to be believed

 

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
5/15

The Maldives and Dubai - Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Michelle and Mark took a two-part honeymoon following their wedding in May 2015. The newlyweds split their time between Dubai and the Maldives, first staying at the luxury paradise island of Maafushivaru in the Maldives before travelling to one of their favourite holiday destinations, Dubai. The couple stayed in the underwater honeymoon suite at Atlantis, The Palm, where a one-night stay costs just over £5,000.

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
6/15

Seychelles - George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

The Seychelles were the dreamy destination of choice for George Clooney and Amal following their nuptials in 2014. After tying the knot in Venice, the newlyweds travelled across to the North Island in Seychelles, where there are just 11 villas with private pools and idyllic beach views. The couple's stay on the island would have cost around £3,200 per night, but there are alternative resorts on the archipelago that would be more affordable.

Photo: iStock/ Getty

 

MORE: 10 best UK beaches you need to visit this summer: It's time to start planning

 

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
Photo: © Instagram
7/15

Santorini - Peter Andre and Emily Macdonagh

The Greek island of Santorini was the location for Peter Andre and wife Emily's honeymoon, and it is a destination they have since returned to on holiday. Speaking to HELLO! Online in an exclusive interview, Peter revealed it was his favourite place to holiday, explaining: "It doesn't get much better than the Greek islands, I'm not going to lie. I went to Santorini on my honeymoon with Emily, and when we left, it was one of the saddest days I could ever remember."

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
8/15

Capri - Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Model Heidi Klum married Tom Kaulitz in Capri, Italy in a romantic ceremony onboard the Christina O luxury yacht, which was once owned by Aristotle Onassis. The couple merged their dream wedding with their honeymoon, enjoying a full week of celebrations with their friends and family in Italy. That's the way to do it!

 

RELATED: 7 incredible UK vineyards every wine lover should staycation at this spring

 

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

Barcelona - Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black

Barcelona was the destination for Tom Daley's belated honeymoon with Dustin Lance Black in August 2017, two months after their nuptials in May. The couple were forced to delay their honeymoon so that Tom could compete in the World Diving Championships, but made up for lost time by exploring all that the Spanish city has to offer, including paying a visit to Sagrada Familia and other popular landmarks.

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
Photo: © iStock
10/15

Cannes - Geri and Christian Horner

Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell travelled to Cannes for a relaxing honeymoon with husband Christian in 2015. As well as relaxing by the pool and beach, the couple were spotted exploring the sights and strolling around the picturesque old town together.

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
Photo: © Rex
11/15

California - Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

This A-list couple opted for a relaxing road trip holiday with their daughter Wyatt following their wedding in 2015. Mila and Ashton first visited Yosemite National Park in California before moving on to Napa Valley, the state's wine region. Dotted with hundreds of world-renowned wineries and restaurants set amid rolling hills, Napa sees five million tourists a year visit for its wine and gourmet fame, making it the state's second most popular tourist destination after Disneyland.

 

READ: 20 of the best luxury spa breaks in the UK

 

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
12/15

Ireland - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shunned exotic beach resorts in favour of a honeymoon in Ireland. The couple split their time between a castle in County Limerick and Ballyfin House in Laois, a five-star hotel where the "romantic package" – ideal for honeymooners – costs from €1,080 (around £949) per night.

Photo: iStock/ Getty

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
Photo: © Instagram
13/15

Fiji – Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

A tropical island honeymoon beckoned for Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel in 2017. The couple stayed on Fiji's Laucala Island, owned by Red Bull cofounder Dietrich Mateschitz, and stayed in his personal residence. A one-night stay at the resort costs nearly $60,000 (around £44,000) – a truly extravagant honeymoon destination!

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
14/15

The Bahamas - Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian jetted off to the Bahamas for a nine-day stay at Kamalame Cay, courtesy of Booking.com, following their wedding. The tennis superstar and the Reddit co-founder were joined by their two-month-old daughter Alexis during their getaway. The newlyweds' four-bedroom oceanfront villa on the family-run private island is located off the coast of the world's third-largest fringing barrier reef — the Andros Great Barrier Reef. Serena and Alexis' secluded villa, which costs $35,000 per week, sits on 96-acres of white sand. The private Bahamian island is only accessible by a private ferry, helicopter or sea plane.

Photo: Booking.com

15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

Turks and Caicos - Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara chose to visit the celebrity hotspot Turks and Caicos on her honeymoon with Joe Manganiello. The couple stayed at Parrot Cay by Como, an award-winning resort with a mile-long stretch of unspoiled beach, and private pools at the luxury villas and houses. Stays start from $2,300 (around £1,689) per night for a one-bedroom villa.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.