15 romantic celebrity honeymoon photos to inspire your next break

After a busy day celebrating your wedding with friends and family (not to mention months of wedding planning), your honeymoon offers quality one-on-one time with your other half.
Take inspiration from the likes of Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Kate Middleton's sister Pippa, who all enjoyed luxurious breaks with their new husbands. From the Maldives to the Australian outback, keep scrolling to see stunning celebrity honeymoon destinations you'll want to visit...
The Maldives - Amanda Holden and Chris Hughes
Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes actually enjoyed a second honeymoon in November 2018 as they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. To mark the milestone, the pair headed to the Maldives where they stayed at the LUX* resort, a five-star hotel with 193 private villas including both overwater and beachfront rooms.
It appears they chose the latter accommodation, with Amanda showing off her toned physique as she relaxed at the beachfront infinity pool in a bikini. "And #breathe #theplacetobeMaldives #secondhoneymoon #love," Amanda wrote.
