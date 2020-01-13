Motsi Mabuse shared a gorgeous wedding photo from her big day with Evgenij Voznyuk on Monday, as she promoted a special competition at their dancing school. The Strictly Come Dancing judge looked every inch a beautiful bride in the never-before-seen photo, which understandably proved popular with her fans.

The snap showed Motsi and Evgenij on their wedding day in 2017, where she wore a stunning lace gown with button-back detailing and a tulle train, and a garland of white flowers in her hair. Her husband looked dapper in an all-white ensemble, and planted a kiss on his bride's cheek as they posed together with the sea visible in the background.

Motsi Mabuse shared a wedding photo on Instagram

Motsi's post was in honour of a competition she and her husband have launched at their dancing school in Germany. They are raffling off a wedding package that includes an eight-week course to teach couples to dance, as well as three private lessons with Motsi. The winning bride-to-be will also be offered hair and makeup styling for her big day.

RELATED: Look back at the Strictly Come Dancing pros' weddings and engagements

Motsi married her former dance partner Evgenij in 2017

The 38-year-old has been married to Evgenij since 2017, and the couple are parents to a young daughter, whose name she has never publicly revealed. Motsi has described her husband as her "best friend" and also admitted that she can understand how the 'Strictly curse' can happen after falling in love with Evgenij – her former dance partner – while married to her first love Timo Kulczak. Speaking to The Sun, Motsi explained how she and her dance partner won the German Latin American title in 2013, before retiring after a final Rumba on Germany's version of Strictly Come Dancing. "We stopped and it was then that we realised that we wanted to do more than just dance together," she said.

MORE: Motsi Mabuse pokes fun at husband's appearance in couple's photo

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.