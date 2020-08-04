Ben Foden shares never-before-seen photos from surprise wedding

Ben Foden married his wife Jackie Belanoff Smith in August 2019 after just two weeks of "seriously" dating, and while the newlyweds kept much of their big day private, Ben has shared a series of unseen photos.

He took to Instagram on their first anniversary, 3 August 2020, with four pictures of himself and Jackie on and around the luxury yacht where they tied the knot, and wrote, "Exactly one year ago today I walked down that wooden walkway and made one of the best decision of my life – one of the craziest but still one of the BEST! Love you with everything I have @snackyjax. Thank you for loving me #1yearanniversary."

Before now, Ben has only shared a handful of photos taken at their wedding. A few days after, he shared just five snaps including one of Jackie's ring, and one of the couple as they said their vows. After divorcing from his wife of six years Una Healy just one year prior, he captioned the album, "This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I'm sure are aware of, in some way or another."

Ben sparked controversy when he married Jackie after just two weeks, but he added, "The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I'm a bad person – as I'm sure there'll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over two weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes into your life, why would I wait?"

