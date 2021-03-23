Good Morning America hosts' weddings: Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and more Look back at the GMA stars' beautiful weddings

Good Morning America has a host of friendly faces that brighten up our mornings, and many of the news team are happily coupled up. While anchor Robin Roberts has been with partner Amber Laign for over 15 years with no sign of wedding bells, other hosts have already walked down the aisle, take a look…

GALLERY: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

Lara Spencer

Lara Spencer's nuptials had a spectacular backdrop

Presenter Lara Spencer tied the knot with Rick McVey in 2018, in front of over 100 of their friends and family. As reported by People magazine, Lara glided down the aisle alongside her son Duff Haffenreffer while Christina Perri's A Thousand Years was playing. The bride looked amazing as she wore an incredible Adam Zohar lace gown with a mermaid skirt.

Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan (pictured here with two of his children) has been married twice

Former NFL star Michael married Wanda Hutchins in 1992 and they had two children together, Tanita and Michael Jr. After divorcing Wanda, Michael went on to marry Jean Muggli in 1999. After welcoming twin daughters Sophia and Isabella in 2004, the couple sadly split in 2006. Michael was also previously engaged to Nicole Mitchell, who happens to be the ex of Eddie Murphy. Michael is currently not married or engaged and lives in Manhattan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan's children model his fashion range - and the video is epic

Amy Robach

Amy Robach married her husband on her birthday

Amy married Andrew Shue in a romantic ceremony in 2010, which also fell on Amy's birthday, 6 February. The happy couple have kept their wedding photographs private but they wed at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers. Amy was previously married to Tim McIntosh, from 1996 – 2008, and they share two daughters together, Ava and Analise.

READ: GMA's Robin Roberts' partner Amber pays rare tribute to star during celebratory occasion

LOOK: Today hosts' wedding and engagement photos: Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more

Ginger Zee

Ginger Zee looked incredible on her wedding day

Meteorologist Ginger Zee married Ben Aaron in 2014, and speaking to My North about her Michigan wedding the bride talked about her stunning dress, saying: "It [was] very traditional but with some modern twists to it and it was one of the first five I tried on." The star has since shared video clips from her magical day, showing off the amazing outdoor ceremony.

George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos has been married since 2001

Former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos married Ali Wentworth in a New York ceremony in 2001. He wore a smart black suit while his bride stunned in a strappy bridal number, and they both wore floral crowns for their Greek Orthodox wedding,

Cecilia Vega

Cecilia Vega had the most magical wedding in 2008

Cecilia married Ricardo Jimenez in 2008, and in 2018 to mark their 10-year anniversary, the newsreader shared a series of throwback snaps from the day. She captioned the upload: "Here’s to the best decade of my life with the best person I have ever known... I would marry you one thousand million times over @ricardozjimenez. 10 years down, a lifetime to go." How cute!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.