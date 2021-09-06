8 celebrities who met their partners online: From Rebecca Adlington to Joe Jonas From dating apps to social media...

With social media and dating apps aplenty, finding love online is becoming more and more common – even among celebrities.

Rebecca Adlington and Andy Parsons are the most recent couple to tie the knot in a surprise wedding three years after they began chatting on Bumble. And they're not alone – the likes of Ricky Martin, Nick Jonas, Simone Biles and other current and former couples also met their partners online.

Rebecca Adlington and Andy Parsons

Rebecca Adlington met her now-husband, Andy Parsons, in January 2018 on dating app Bumble, almost two years after the retired Olympic swimmer split from Harry Needs.

Becky told HELLO! in an exclusive interview that she was nervous about dating again. "Any kind of date is a big thing when you're not used to it, and I had never done online dating before.

She added: "I had only been using the app for a month and Andy was the first person I went on a date with, so I feel like I hit the jackpot. We chatted for a couple of weeks and the conversation flowed easily before we met at a crazy-golf course in Liverpool.

"I was really scared that he would be totally different to his picture or we might not get on, but after about five minutes I relaxed and thought: 'This is fine.' It wasn't awkward at all and we just clicked."

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin reportedly met his husband Jwan through Instagram after spotting his art work. He told Andy Cohen: "I'm scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art and I'm like, 'Whoa, how cool! Who's this?'

"Then I start checking and all of a sudden I'm like, 'Ooh, ooh.' And then I wrote to him." The couple got married in 2017.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith got married in 2018 and have since welcomed a son called August in 2021.

The This Is Us star credits Instagram for initiating their relationship after she posted a photo of Dawes' music.

Mandy told People, "I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram. Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas made the first move on Sophie Turner in 2016, messaging her on Instagram, according to Harper’s Bazaar. In 2019, the Game of Thrones actress said: "We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue." They tied the knot in 2019.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

His brother Nick Jonas similarly met his wife Priyanka Chopra on social media – but this time it was Twitter that sparked the romance. Nick reportedly saw the actress on Quantico and spoke to her co-star Graham Rogers before sending her a message in 2016.

"I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," Jonas said, and Priyanka replied: "My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Olympian Simone Biles met NFL star Jonathan Owens via Instagram. "He would say I slid into his DMs," she told The Wall Street Journal in July 2021. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

Rita Ora and Calvin Harris

It was Twitter that originally connected Rita Ora and Calvin Harris back in 2013. They dated until 2014 before announcing their split on social media. Calvin wrote: "To address speculation - myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago. She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best."

Carrie Ann Inaba and Jesse Sloan

Carrie Ann Inaba was formerly engaged to Jesse Sloan, whom she met on eHarmony. The Dancing With The Stars judge told Access Hollywood Live's Kit Hoover and Billy Bush: "I didn’t put up a picture, I didn’t put anything about who I was. I was like, ‘You need to be sexy. I need to be attracted to you.’ I really put exactly what I wanted. ‘I love cats!’”

Accountant Jesse proposed on an episode of Live! With Regis and Kelly in March 2011, but the couple split in 2012.

