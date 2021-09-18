Motsi Mabuse's wedding dress is truly jaw-dropping - see photo The Strictly judge got married to Evgenij Voznyuk in 2017

Strictly Come Dancing judge and former dance champion Motsi Mabuse married Evgenij Voznyuk in 2017 and since then she has shared rare glimpses into their special day on social media. Take a look at her incredible dress on the day of their beautiful nuptials…

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse shares rare video of her husband and their daughter

To celebrate their third year of marriage, Motsi posted a candid snap of her getting ready with her sister Phemelo (who was also her bridesmaid). She accompanied the post with the words: "As always she came through no matter what. Three years ago!"

Motsi looking gorgeous on her wedding day with her sister

Motsi shared another gorgeous wedding photograph at the start of this year – and fans went wild. She was promoting a special competition at the couple's dancing school, when she posted the throwback picture of her wedding to Evgenij Voznyuk. Claudia Winkleman was among the number of fans who liked the sweet snap.

The gorgeous photo showed Motsi and Evgenij on their sunny wedding day, where she wore a stunning lace gown with button-back detailing and a tulle train, and a garland of white flowers in her hair. Her husband looked smart in an all-white ensemble, and planted a kiss on his bride's cheek as they posed together with a seascape backdrop.

Motsi Mabuse shared a wedding photo on Instagram

Another stunning wedding shot shared by Motsi was with her caring sisters. The image showed her alongside bridesmaids Phemelo and Oti Mabuse. "The bond," she captioned the post, showing the three siblings standing in front of a full-length mirror ahead of the wedding ceremony.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge looked stunning in a figure-hugging lace gown with a garland of white flowers in her hair, while her sisters both wore Grecian-inspired white bridesmaid dresses.



Motsi with sisters Oti Phemelo on her wedding day

Motsi and Evgenij have since welcomed their young daughter, whose name she has never publicly revealed – and in an Instagram chat with Janette Manrara, she said the couple would be open to having another. She has described her husband as her "best friend" and also admitted that she can understand how the 'Strictly curse' can happen after falling in love with Evgenij – her former dance partner – while married to her first love Timo Kulczak.

Motsi married her former dance partner Evgenij in 2017

Speaking to The Sun, Motsi explained how she and her dance partner won the German Latin American title in 2013, before retiring after a final Rumba on Germany's version of Strictly Come Dancing. "We stopped and it was then that we realised that we wanted to do more than just dance together," she said.

Dancer Motsi was German Latin Champion and South African Champion in 2009 and 2010 and she has been gracing our screens as a Strictly judge since 2019.

