10 GMB stars' TV-worthy weddings: From Piers Morgan to Ben Shephard

Several Good Morning Britain presenters are happily married, and although we are used to seeing them on our TV screens, the likes of Ben Shephard, Laura Tobin and Lorraine Kelly tend to keep their relationships out of the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has garnered lots of media attention since he sadly contracted coronavirus in March 2020, which meant the couple were unfortunately unable to renew their wedding vows last summer. Keep scrolling to see stunning wedding photos from more current and former GMB stars...

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway married Derek Draper on 10 September 2005

Kate has been married to former political advisor Derek Draper since September 2005, and the couple were planning to renew their wedding vows in 2020 to mark their fifteenth anniversary. The TV star admitted to suffering an embarrassing blunder when she forgot about their anniversary in 2018, only to be reminded when Derek shared a sweet photo of them together. "When you are on your way home from a night out & you realise your husband has posted this wonderful thing on Facebook and you totally forgot it was your anniversary #fail. Do I sneak in quietly?!" Kate wrote on Instagram.

Ben Shephard

Ben shared a collage of photos from his wedding in 2004

Ben Shephard married his wife Annie in March 2004, and he admitted on their thirteenth wedding anniversary it "still amazes" him that she agreed to marry him. Sharing a collage of photos from their wedding, Ben can be seen smiling as he holds hands with his new bride outside their church, while Annie looks gorgeous with a white faux fur jacket over her wedding dress.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine and her husband Steve got married on 5 September 1992

Lorraine Kelly, who hosts her live show after Good Morning Britain, has been married to husband Steve Smith for 28 years. The couple married on 5 September 1992, and Lorraine has often spoken out about her big day, admitting the one thing she regrets is her choice of wedding dress. "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she said. "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has shared several throwbacks to mark his wedding anniversary

Former GMB host Piers Morgan married journalist Celia Walden on 24 June 2010, in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire. To celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in June 2020, Piers shared a throwback photo from their big day, writing: "10 years ago today. I made an honest woman of Celia. And her lawyers hoped it would never last! Happy anniversary to my considerably better half."

Richard Madeley

Richard and Judy's daughter Chloe's wedding in 2018

I'm A Celebrity star Richard Madeley was hired as Piers Morgan's replacement on the ITV breakfast show, but he previously presented the TV show Richard & Judy with his wife Judy Finnigan. The couple got married in 1986 and went on to welcome two children Jack and Chloe. Few details have been revealed about their big day, but the couple were pictured at their daughter Chloe's wedding with James Haskell in 2018.

Christine Lampard

Christine and Frank Lampard tied the knot at St Paul's Church

Christine Lampard, who regularly stands in for Lorraine in the holidays, married Frank Lampard in west London on 20 December 2015. The couple were joined by friends and family including Phillip Schofield, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Louise and Jamie Redknapp, and Harry Redknapp – who is Frank's uncle. Their ceremony took place at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members' club The Arts Club.

Eamonn Holmes

The couple got married at The Elvetham hotel in 2010

Although he's known for presenting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, Eamonn Holmes has also guest presented numerous episodes of GMB. The TV star recently celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with Ruth, after the couple married on 26 June 2010 at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire. Photos shared with HELLO! Magazine show the pair giggling in the sunny garden with Ruth wearing a silk taffeta gown from Italian designer Angelina Colarusso.

Laura Tobin

Laura Tobin looked stunning on her wedding day in 2010

Weather presenter Laura married her husband Dean on Friday 13 October 2010. The beautiful bride wore a strapless gown for the occasion, and said that although it rained it was the "best day ever". Sharing photos from her big day on Twitter, Laura wrote: "Here's me on my wedding day. 7 years ago. It was Friday the 13th and it rained but it was still amazing."

Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte celebrating her anniversary with husband Mark

It's been over ten years since Charlotte Hawkins married her husband Mark Herbert, with whom she shares daughter Ella Rose. The popular presenter hasn't posted any snaps from her wedding day on social media, but did reveal that they were celebrating their milestone anniversary in September 2018 with a family mini break at the UK's top hotel, Raymond Blanc's Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Oxford.

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford with then-wife Natalie

Meteorologist Alex Beresford has now split from his wife Natalie, with whom he shares son Cruz. Although he has kept details of their big day private, he did share a photo of them celebrating at another couple's wedding in 2018. Sadly, the pair parted ways earlier this year.

