Molly-Mae Hague, 22, shared some stunning photos of an engagement ring on Sunday as she announced the exciting news that her friend is getting married.

RELATED: Molly-Mae cries about incurable skin condition that makes her 'so self-conscious'

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the happy occasion, posting a screenshot of her FaceTime call with her manager Francesca Britton and her fiancé, footballer Jay Lynchy. The bride-to-be held up her hand to the camera, showing off her large square-shaped diamond on a gold band and Molly-Mae wrote: "AHHHHH."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's Love Island journey

The PrettyLittleThing Creative Director also reshared Francesca's post which showed the loved-up couple standing against the backdrop of the beach following Jay's proposal. Molly-Mae added: "Hardest kept secret," and said she was "so happy" for the couple.

MORE: Molly-Mae reveals overhaul plans at £4million mansion - fans react

SEE: Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?

The star showed off her manager Francesca Britton's engagement ring

Molly-Mae has also sparked engagement rumours with her partner Tommy Fury, 23, ever since coupling up on Love Island in 2019. The blonde beauty has been open about her hopes for a "big, extravagant" engagement ring and an equally impressive wedding.

Speaking on the Love Island: What Happened Next show, Molly-Mae joked: "I mean, I am literally just waiting for the ring now." The clip went on to show the couple browsing in shop windows at sparkly rings.

Molly-Mae announced she was "so happy" for her

She later hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and her followers asked about her wedding plans. One fan wrote: "Do you want a big wedding or a small? [sic]." To that Molly-Mae responded confidently saying: "Huge." She went on to say that she only has "about three family members" and teased fans by writing: "Maybe I’ll just invite all you lot."

More recently, fans speculated that Tommy may have proposed during their trip to New York in January since Molly-Mae had been hiding her ring finger in photos.

Molly-Mae has been dating Tomy Fury since 2019

"Definitely think you have gotten engaged. Covering your ring finger and calling him your boyfriend sounds like you are deliberately trying to hide it," wrote one and: "Hiding the left hand," wrote another.

Others penned: "Every time she posts I look for a ring" and: "Are you engaged??? Are you hiding your ring finger from us???"

READ: Why this week is very romantic for Prince Harry, Lady Gabriella Windsor and more royals

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.