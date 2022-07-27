Exclusive: Rochelle and Marvin Humes renew their wedding vows

HELLO! can exclusively reveal that celebrity couple Rochelle, 33, and Marvin Humes, 37, renewed their wedding vows on Wednesday, with their three gorgeous children Alaia, nine, Valentina, five and Blake, aged 21 months, all playing major roles in the celebrations.

Ten years to the day after they became husband and wife, in a star-studded wedding at Oxfordshire's grand Blenheim Palace - a glittering occasion covered exclusively by HELLO! – the popular pair reaffirmed their enduring love for one another in front of 75 family and close friends.

Revealing it was largely their children that prompted their decision to renew their vows, Rochelle told HELLO!: "The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day and Alaia, in particular, kept asking, 'Why wasn’t I there?'.

"She wanted to know, 'Where was I? In your tummy?' She wasn't letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on because we'd always said this was something we wanted to do."

Rochelle and Marvin have renewed their vows

"The girls will definitely remember being here for this – and even Blake will look back one day and know he was part of it," Marvin told HELLO!.

Throughout the day, there were subtle nods to Marvin and Rochelle's original wedding day, with celebrity wedding planner Mark Niemierko once again working closely with the couple to help them realise their dream.

