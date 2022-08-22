Stacey Solomon gushes over sons' emotional wedding moment: 'It meant so much' The doting mother discussed an unseen wedding moment

Stacey Solomon has only posted one photo of Zachary and Leighton following her wedding day with Joe Swash on 24 July, but she has now opened up about a sweet unknown moment with her eldest sons.

The Loose Women star shared a photo of her father David on her arm as she made her way to the alter under the floral awning in the garden of her Essex family home, known as Pickle Cottage. However, he was actually the third person to accompany Stacey, after 14-year-old Zach and ten-year-old Leighton took on the important role – and she emotionally revealed their involvement "meant so much to me."

Stacey Solomon reveals the meaningful details of daughter Rose's wedding outfit

Reflecting on her wedding day, Stacey wrote: "Zachary walked me [down] the first part where we met Leighton, and he walked with me and Zach held my [train], and then Leighton and Zach walked me to dad for the last part of the walk.

"It meant so much to me that the big boys were a big part of standing by my side so much. More than they'll ever realise, when I've really needed them, and I never wanted them to forget how grateful I am. And how I wouldn't be who I am today without them."

Stacey's eldest sons helped walk her down the aisle

The sweet message came shortly after her father and photographer David posted the same image - taken by Chelsea White - on his Instagram account and wrote: "No words needed," along with love heart emojis.

Stacey looked beautiful in a corset wedding dress by Verona Bridal and a white floral headband as she lovingly rested her head on David, who looked dapper in a blue suit and green tie.

Rose was also an adorable flower girl

Each of Stacey's best men – which included her eldest sons, plus Joe's son Harry and the couple's little boy Rex – also wore very similar outfits. They all posed for a photo on their swing in the garden of Pickle Cottage.

"Surrounded by the most incredible men we could have ever wished for," Stacey gushed in the caption. "I can’t even describe the feeling we get seeing how kind, mature, happy and caring you all are. Your speeches were everything. We love you all so much, more than you’ll ever know. To the moon and back forever boys @realjoeswashy."

Stacey and Joe first got together in 2015, with the actor popping the question on Christmas Eve in 2020. They had planned to tie the knot in July 2021 but delayed their nuptials when Stacey became pregnant with their youngest child, Rose, in order to celebrate with all of their children.

