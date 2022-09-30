Jess Wright looks striking in crop top for seaside family wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jessica Wright, 37, looked incredible in a show-stopping wedding guest outfit as she attended a destination wedding with her husband William Lee-Kemp and their baby boy Presley.

William's sister Holly tied the knot with her partner Jos in Mykonos, Greece, and Jess dressed for the warm weather in an electric blue co-ord that highlighted her figure. The two-piece was made up of a high-waisted, floaty maxi skirt with a thigh split, and a crop top with a low V-neck, tie detailing and long balloon sleeves.

New mum Jess accessorised with strappy nude heels and sunglasses for an effortlessly cool look, finished off with her long dark hair in loose curls. She posed for photos alongside William, who looked dapper in a black suit as he held their adorable four-month-old son, dressed in a blue and white outfit that complemented his mother's.

"To love, laughter, and their happily ever after. I couldn’t be happier to witness my sister-in-law Holly marry the love of her life, Jos. What a wonderful couple, a wonderful wedding & an even better week. Love you guys," Jess captioned the photos.

Jess and William were pictured with their son Presley in Mykonos

Summer may be a distant memory amid the cooler UK weather, but that doesn't mean you can't stock up your wardrobe in preparation for any destination weddings you have coming up this year. If you're inspired by Jess' latest look, then we've found a similar blue ombre silky co-ord from ASOS that will take you from a wedding ceremony to the beach – and it's currently in the sale.

Another of Jess' photos showed the newlyweds dressed in a glamorous silky cowl neck gown and a strapless lace corset dress as they exchanged rings under a floral arch overlooking the sea. The family later gathered around Holly and Jos for family photos, and Jess' cobalt ensemble is hard to miss.

Blue ombre co-ord, skirt £16, top, £7.50, ASOS

"Stunning as always Jess," one follower commented on the photos, and the sentiment was felt by many others. "You look stunning Jess, and the brides both looked amazing," penned another, and a third wrote: "Magical. You are wearing a lovely two-piece there."

The nuptials come shortly after Jess and William celebrated their first wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in Majorca in September 2021.

