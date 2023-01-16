Olly Murs poses with bikini-clad fiancée Amelia ahead of impending wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Olly Murs let slip last year that he was planning a wedding in June or July with his fiancée Amelia Tank, but the couple may be getting married even sooner based on his latest comment.

The Dancing on Cars hitmaker took to Instagram to share some stunning holiday photos with his bodybuilder partner, making his fans green with envy over the bright sunshine and blue ocean in Barbados. Amelia looked bronzed and toned in a black and white patterned bikini as she posed next to Olly, who looked relaxed in coordinating green, black and white geometric print swim trunks.

The pair were enjoying a boat trip where they appeared to squeeze in a workout together - not surprising considering their shared interest in fitness!

Meanwhile, another snap showed Olly had gifted Amelia a hilarious personalised swimsuit with his face across it.

Hinting at their upcoming wedding, Olly wrote in the caption: "Our last holiday as Mr and Miss.. very exciting 2023 ahead for many reasons the tour, more music, starstruck season 2, the voice and of course the wedding! See all [you] lovely lot soon cos I’m off to enjoy my last night eating what the [expletive] I want... diet starts Monday."

The couple enjoyed a pre-wedding holiday in Barbados

It sparked a flurry of comments from his followers, many of whom inquired about his big day. "You always look as though you have so much fun together. Hope the wedding preparations are going well x," wrote one, and a second quipped: "Here’s wishing I was the celebrant for this wedding! Such a fabulous couple you two! Enjoy the final Mr & Miss days! And all the best of luck with your big day."

A third, who obviously bumped into the couple during their sun-soaked getaway, commented: "It was great to meet you and the future Mrs Murs, good luck with the wedding plans."

Olly and Amelia got engaged in June 2022

Olly and Amelia started dating back in 2019 but he admitted that he was "very non-committal" for their first few dates, even choosing to briefly split before realising he was "an idiot" and rekindling their romance.

He proposed in June 2022 and shared rare footage of the moment he popped the question during a family trip to Cornwall. Olly presented Amelia with a large emerald-cut diamond on a pave band which specialists at Steven Stone estimate is worth around £80,000.

