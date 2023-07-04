David Beckham sparks reaction with never-before-seen throwback with wife Victoria on 24th wedding anniversary

David Beckham has hailed his wife Victoria as the "best wife, mummy and drinking partner" as they marked their 24th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the famous footballer surprised fans by sharing an intimate never-before-seen image of the couple from years ago.

In the caption, he wrote: "On this day 4.7.99 [heart emoji] 24 years and counting… To the best wife , mummy & drinking partner (most of the time [drunk face emoji]). Happy Anniversary love u so much [heart emoji] @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven [several heart emojis]."

The image saw the lovebirds looking fresh-faced, with Victoria sitting on her partner's lap whilst holding two of their pet dogs. Fashion designer Victoria uploaded a sweet video from their wedding day as they cut the cake. "4.7.99 [heart emojis] 24 years ago. I love you so much @DavidBeckham," she gushed.

David's close friends were among the first to comment, with Gary Neville writing: "Happy Anniversary to both of you and all my love." Dave Gardner added: "Happy Anniversary [heart emoji]." Eva Longoria said: "Happy anniversary to my favorite couple in the world!"

Meanwhile, one fan was quick to note how their second son Romeo was the image of both his parents. "Romeo its a mix of mom and dad," the comment read, while another stated: "Naaaah just his mum… Only Harper is mini David. I love all this lovely family."

In reference to one of Spice Girls' famous songs, another follower remarked: "When two become oneeeeeeeeee." One other post read: "Happy happy anniversary what a testament to love."

The couple met in 1997 when David was a Manchester United footie ace and Victoria was a Spice Girl. They swiftly became one of the celebrity world's hottest couples and married just under two years later. They have since become parents to four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

In May 2022, during a candid interview with Grazia, Victoria touched upon the secret to the longevity of their happy marriage. "And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," she said.

Their marriage comes down to the fact "that we have so much respect for each other". She added: "David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

David has previously admitted that his marriage has been strained at times, but the important thing is to put in the "hard work" to overcome any problems.

Speaking on Australian TV show The Sunday Project, David was asked what the "secret source" to make his marriage was, to which he replied: "I think marriage, marriage is always about hard work. You know your children — they want your time and they deserve your time, and difficult situations like travelling away, being away from each other you know, you make it work."