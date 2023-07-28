Jamie Redknapp shares very rare wedding photo with lookalike best man Charley

The footballer's son was his best man when he married Frida in October 2021

Jamie Redknapp has kept his wedding day with his wife Frida largely private, only sharing a handful of photos after the intimate ceremony in 2021.

However, the footballer made an exception this week as he marked his son Charley's birthday. Among a series of photos of the father-son duo was one capturing best man Charley doing a speech at his dad's wedding. In the black and white image, he wore a smart suit and patterned tie as he stood behind a table decorated with flowers and candles while his dad was seated to the right of him.

"Happy birthday to my big boy Charley. What a year you’ve had. You’ve taken to the American university life so well (at times a little bit to well). Your rugby and academics have excelled and you’ve made us so proud. You’re not only my son, you’re also my best friend. Spending time with you is something I truly cherish. Keep being you mate. Love you so much," Jamie's Instagram message read.

Among the many comments, fans noted the family resemblance, with one writing: "Happy birthday Charlie, handsome family Jamie," and another noting: "He's a good-looking chap. Just like his dad."

© Instagram The couple were expecting their son when they got married

Jamie and his pregnant bride Frida tied the knot at Chelsea Registry Office in October 2021 before celebrating at a reception at Scott's Restaurant in Mayfair with their intimate guest list, including friends Christine and Frank Lampard and Jamie's parents Sandra and Harry Redknapp.

Sandra and Harry both posted congratulatory messages to their son at the time. "Thanking Frida & Jamie for a lovely day and wishing them every happiness for the future," gushed Sandra, alongside a snap showing the newlyweds holding hands and smiling at each other during their ceremony.

© Instagram Harry shared a photo of his son cutting his wedding cake

Meanwhile, Harry posted a photo of Jamie and Frida cutting their cake, which was decorated with white icing, fresh flowers and a simple gold ribbon. He wrote: "Celebrating with friends and family for Jamie and Frida's wedding. What a day we had sharing your special day."

Frida - who was expecting their son Raphael at the time - wore a simple Emilia Wickstead gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, elegant long sleeves, a fitted waist that skimmed over her baby bump and an untraditional cropped skirt.

She wore her hair in soft curls, while her new husband was pictured looking dapper in a navy suit, a white shirt and a black tie.

© Getty Jamie shares sons Charley and Beau with his ex-wife Louise

As well as son Charley, Jamie also shares Beau with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp, while Frida has four children with her ex, American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

