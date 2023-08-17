Exclusive: Kym Marsh's daughter Emilie’s sadness over grandparents missing country manor wedding

The Official Take That Musical: Greatest Days actress shared her wedding exclusively with HELLO!

Kym Marsh, 47, gushed about being a proud mother as she watched her daughter Emilie Cunliffe marry her partner Michael Hoszowskyj, but not all of the bride's family were there to witness the special moment.

Almost two years after they got engaged on her 24th birthday weekend in 2021, Emily and Mikey tied the knot on 4 August 2023 at Merrydale Manor, a luxury country estate in Cheshire. They gathered their closest friends and family for the occasion, including Emilie's father, David Cunliffe, who walked her down the aisle, her older brother David Junior, and her 12-year-old sister Polly Lomas.

WATCH: Proud mum Kym Marsh’s emotional reaction to Emilie Cunliffe's stunning wedding. Video: YSD Media.

However, the bride said she was "devastated" that Kym's parents Pauline and Dave couldn't attend."My grandad’s very poorly. We were devastated that they couldn’t come, but one of our family friends FaceTimed him for the ceremony so he got to see it,” explained Emilie, before adding that both the bride and groom speeches paid tribute to her missing family members.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY The couple were surrounded by their family and friends

Emilie and Mikey also opened up about their kids' starring roles. When the pair met six years ago while Emilie was working at a salon in Manchester, Mikey was already a father to a daughter called Polly, now seven. The couple went on to welcome a little boy called Teddy, now four, before getting engaged.

Chief flower girl Polly looked sweet in a pink tulle dress, while ring bearer Teddy was his dad's double in his smart suit with a briefcase and lanyard that read: "Ring security. Agent Teddy."

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Emilie admitted she was sad she couldn't celebrate with her grandparents

"The kids stole the show as usual. They’re our world, so we wouldn’t have it any other way," Mikey gushed.

Emilie looked stunning in a lace Puure Bride wedding dress with a fitted silhouette, embellished spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a fishtail skirt, but she admitted she almost wore a completely different gown.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Emilie and Mikey are parents to children Polly and Teddy

"We know an amazing seamstress called Sonya who works at Puure Bride, so I went in to see what they could do with my mum’s old wedding dress, because I had fallen in love with it," Emilie exclusively told HELLO!. "We walked into the shop and my mum was like: 'Are you sure you want to wear mine? Look at all these amazing dresses.' So I tried a few styles and when I put this one on, I knew it was The One. I felt amazing on the day," she added.

Despite choosing not to recycle Kym's wedding dress, which bore similarities to the one she chose, the 25-year-old actress admitted that the Morning Live presenter still got emotional after catching sight of her for the first time.

© Getty Kym admitted she was a proud mum at the wedding

"It was so special to have my mum with me. She cried her eyes out the first time she saw me in my dress," Emilie recalled.

Explaining her high emotions on the day, the mother-of-the-bride – who wore a coral cut-out dress – said: "I couldn't be any prouder. I watched Emilie's first child be born and now she's my first child to marry. It's an emotional time: my baby girl is getting married!"

BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY, Instagram is @steve_bridgwood

VIDEO: YSD Media

HAIR: Vincent Allenby Hair, Jamie Lynn & Ellie Harrison at Trevor Sorbie

MAKE-UP: Sally Rowe, Sally Rowe Lashes, Armand Beasley and Lois Pickup

GROOM, FATHER OF THE BRIDE AND GROOMSMEN'S SUITS: Whitfield and Ward

BRIDE AND BRIDESMAIDS’ DRESSES: Puure Bride

CATERING: Barretts Event Catering

LIGHTING: Luminate

WEDDING CHILDCARE: NannyTap

WEDDING CAKE: Red Butterfly Bakery

ICE CREAM: Baci di Gelato

FLOWERS: Extra Fleur Event Styling

