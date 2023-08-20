Kym Marsh's daughter Emilie looked divine at emotional wedding with two children – exclusive photos

The actress and her husband Michael Hoszowskyj shared their wedding album with HELLO!

Emotions were high as Emilie Cunliffe, 25, married Michael Hoszowskyj, 33, at Merrydale Manor in Cheshire on Friday 4 August, witnessed by her proud mum Kym Marsh.

The happy couple began dating almost six years ago after meeting when Emilie was working at a salon in Manchester and the general manager was family friends with Mikey.

WATCH: Kym Marsh’s daughter Emilie Cunliffe marries fiancé Michael Hoszowskyj in stunning style

They got engaged at her 24th birthday party in November 2021 and tied the knot two years later in front of close friends and family, including Mikey's daughter Polly, seven, and their son Teddy, four.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Kym Marsh's daughter got married at Merrydale Manor on 4 August

"I couldn't be any prouder," Kym said. "I watched Emilie's first child be born and now she's my first child to marry. It's an emotional time: my baby girl is getting married!"

From Emilie's wedding dress inspired by her famous mother to her children's "show-stealing" roles, see Emilie and Mikey's country estate wedding, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!...

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Emilie was pictured walking down the stairs at the manor house in a gorgeous lace wedding dress from Puure Bridal. It featured spaghetti straps, a figure-hugging silhouette and a fishtail skirt, and it bore similarities to her mother Kym's former bridal gown. DON'T MISS 10 times Meghan Markle was blushing in bridal white – just like her wedding day "We know an amazing seamstress called Sonya who works at Puure Bride, so I went in to see what they could do with my mum’s old wedding dress, because I had fallen in love with it," Emilie said. "We walked into the shop and my mum was like: 'Are you sure you want to wear mine? Look at all these amazing dresses.' So I tried a few styles and when I put this one on, I knew it was The One. I felt amazing on the day."

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY The actress' brunette hair was styled into bouncy curls and secured in a ponytail with white flowers and face-framing strands kept loose. She added a simple diamond necklace from Austen & Blake.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Kym was emotional as she caught sight of her daughter. "She's the most beautiful girl I've ever seen," she gushed, while Emilie recalled "she cried her eyes out the first time she saw me in my dress."

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Looking glamorous as always, the Morning Live presenter slipped into a coral pink gown with a V-neck, cut-out waist and a floor-length skirt. Just like her lookalike daughter, she wore her hair in curls and opted for smokey eyes and pink lips.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY As well as her bridesmaids, who wore gorgeous dusty pink dresses from Puure Bride, Emilie's bridal party included chief flower girl Polly and ring bearer Teddy.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Coordinating with the bridesmaids, Polly wore a cute pink and white tulle dress, frilled socks and a flower crown, while Teddy was his dad's mini-me in a black waistcoat, white blazer and slicked-back hair. The latter took his job very seriously – he even carried a briefcase and lanyard badge that read: “Ring security. Agent Teddy.” How cute! Doting dad Mikey explained: "The kids stole the show as usual. They're our world, so we wouldn’t have it any other way."

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY The family of four posed inside their picturesque wedding venue, which featured white material draped over the wooden beams, chandeliers and pink floral displays lining the aisle.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Making a grand entrance on the arm of her father David Cunliffe, Emilie left her husband in tears as she walked down the aisle. "When Emilie entered, the tears started flowing. It was the moment I'd always dreamed of. I'd run it over in my head a million times," he said.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Some family members sadly couldn't join in with the celebrations, with Emilie explaining her maternal grandparents Pauline and Dave were forced to miss the wedding. "My grandad’s very poorly. We were devastated that they couldn’t come, but one of our family friends FaceTimed him for the ceremony so he got to see it."

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Following their vows, Emilie and Mikey surprised their guests by organising a brass band to emerge from the seats and play a rendition of The Beatles’ All You Need is Love "to re-create that famous Love Actually wedding scene." The musical surprises didn't end there! The 140 guests – including Kym's former Coronation Street co-star Alison King – also enjoyed performances from The Undercover Waiters, DJ Nick Campbell, a nine-piece band called Tommy T and the Belletones, acoustic duo Joe and James Fay and singer Dave Perkins.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY After a delicious wedding breakfast including leek and potato soup, 24-hour slow-cooked beef, and chocolate brownie with salted caramel ice cream, the newlyweds cut their three-tiered cake. The lemon and chocolate cake by Red Butterfly Bakery was decorated with white icing and flowers - just look at Polly's excited expression!

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY "The amount of love in the room was beautiful," Kym said as she reminisced about the big day, which ended with kebabs and an ice cream stand. Meanwhile, Emilie told HELLO!: "We bring out the best in each other," and Mikey sweetly added: "Six years in, forever to go."

