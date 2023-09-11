Perrie Edwards amazes in silky figure-skimming wedding guest dress – but fans are baffled

Perrie Edwards was not only a stylish wedding guest at celebrity publicist Simon Jones' wedding, but she was also tasked with performing at his ceremony.

The Little Mix star sang Celine Dion's That's The Way It Is while Myleene Klass added the piano accompaniment. Perrie shared a clip of herself holding hands with Myleene, who was dressed in a daring black disc dress, as they made their way back to the seat following the performance.

© Instagram The Little Mix star looked stunning in a blue slip dress

She looked stunning in a satin slip dress in a baby blue colour with an asymmetric hem with cut-outs on the skirt. Perrie appeared to shop a second-hand frock for the occasion, tagging Lovers Lane London in the photos. Clear shoes, chunky gold chokers from By Alona and a cream clutch from Cult Gaia finished her look, and she wore her blonde hair in an elegant updo with face-framing strands left loose.





"Mr. & Mr. Jones, that wedding was the dreamiest! It was such an honour to sing with the amazingly talented @myleeneklass for you. What a day. I LOVE love! @simonjonespr @incrediblyrich," Perrie captioned the Instagram post, and the groom and PR star Simon immediately shared his thoughts on her performance.

"Perrie - I am sat here sobbing watching this performance again. I’m just speechless at how good you and @myleeneklass are. This moment means the world to us. Singing my favourite song in a way I can never ever forget. We cannot ever thank you enough. We love you so much," he gushed.

While many of her followers praised her beautiful singing voice, which was on full display in Myleene's Instagram posts, and her wedding guest dress, others couldn't help but notice the guest list also included Perrie's Little Mix co-star Jade Thirlwall. Jade had been pictured in an orange wedding guest dress with matching gloves, but the former bandmates did not pose for a group shot.

© Instagram Perrie was also joined by Louise Redknapp at Simon Jones' star-studded wedding

"Jade and Perrie at the same wedding and still no pics together," wrote one, followed by a crying face emoji, while another commented: "Stunning Queen! Where are the photos of you and Jade?" A third added: "We need the pics of you and Jade hun."

Perrie is currently planning her own wedding after getting engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in June 2022.

© Instagram Cheryl posed for photos with Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh

The Sweet Melody singer and the Liverpool footballer went public with their relationship in February 2017, when she shared a loved-up snap of the pair kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

They welcomed a baby boy called Axel in August 2021, before Alex got down on one knee the following year at the beach at sunset. The singer showed off her new rock as she held up her left hand in Instagram photos captioned: "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!"

Alex presented his bride-to-be with a "very rare" oval-cut diamond estimated to be worth up to $500k or £408k.

"Perrie Edwards' ring features a massive oval cut diamond that appears to be at least 10 to 12 carats. A diamond of this weight and size is incredibly rare and is likely worth a half-million dollars," explained The Diamond Pro's Mike Fried.

Meanwhile, Zack Stone from Steven Stone estimated the value is around value of £100,000($122,000), but said the style "accentuates the size of a ring's centre stone, making it look even more impressive."

