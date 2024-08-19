Coleen Nolan dances at epic engagement party at 'dream home' – watch

Coleen Nolan, 59, was a proud mother-of-the-bride as she threw an incredible engagement party for her daughter Ciara ahead of her wedding with Max.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star showed off the celebrations, which took place inside her "dream home" and featured red and white picnic tables covered with buffet foods, a red carpet, fairy lights and plenty of dancing. Dressed in an electric blue midi dress and matching hair bow, Coleen was in her element with the latter, pointing excitedly to a cardboard cutout of herself as she joined everyone on the dancefloor.

"Last night we hosted an engagement party [for] my daughter and her fiancé in the barn of my dream home," she captioned the video. Take a look below…

This comes just four months after Coleen excitedly announced her daughter's engagement back in April. She shared a photo of the 23-year-old, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ray Fensome, wearing a black silk dress as she leaned affectionately into her new fiancé Max for a loved-up photo.

The TV star's future son-in-law sported a simple black T-shirt and a red patterned headscarf securing his long curled hair back.

Coleen captioned the photo: "Well what can I say… I’m so so delighted that @maxxinnes has asked my beautiful girl @ciarafensome to marry him. I love them both sooooo much. Miss them even more! Can’t wait to see them. Off to buy a hat x."

Coleen's love life

Coleen was previously married to Shane Richie from 1990 to 1999 and Ray Fensome between 2007 and 2018.

While Coleen has been vocal about supporting her kids with their engagements and weddings, she has hinted she is not sure about whether she would get married again.

She has been dating her partner Michael on and off since meeting the supermarket manager on Tinder in 2021. Back in 2023, she told Bella magazine she is "not totally against" tying the knot again, although she has no immediate plans.

"Third time lucky… Oh, who knows? I never thought I'd meet anyone again, so who knows. I'm not totally against it, but it's not happening yet," she confirmed.

However, Coleen also opened up about her commitment fears in an interview with The Mirror in 2024.

"I know Michael would like to marry me and to be fair to him, it’s probably from insecurity because I’ve finished with him three times since I met him," she confessed.

"It was all my issues, because of what I’d gone through, so I was pushing him away thinking I couldn’t deal with it."

