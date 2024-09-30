Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk are celebrating six years of wedded bliss together and to mark the special occasion, the Goop founder and Oscar-winning actress posted a sweet photo of them together.

The romantic tribute was shared on Instagram as the Shakespeare In Love star wrote the simple caption: "6", reflecting the number of years that have passed since they became husband and wife.

The couple looked more loved up than ever as they shared a kiss while on a paddleboard in the middle of a huge lake with a gorgeous scenic backdrop.

© Instagram Gwyneth shared this intimate photo of her and Brad to mark their wedding anniversary

Gwyneth also looked sensational as she showed off her enviable figure in a tiny black bikini while Brad wore a pair of white and blue swim shorts.

The 52-year-old's post on social media was flooded with well-wishes from friends, followers and fans.

One person wrote: "Wishing you a lifetime of love health and evolving together."

Another said: "Just a couple of teenagers in love," as a third added: "Awesome photo SO happy you've been able to find true love in the middle of celebrity crazy. Says a lot about you."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Fulchuk's love story

Brad and Gwyneth Paltrow started dating in 2014 though they had met some years earlier on the set of Glee.

When they met, both were still married to their exes: Gwyneth to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Brad to fellow producer Suzanne Bukinik.

© Instagram Gwyneth with her stepson Brody and husband Brad

The pair then confirmed they were officially together in 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.'s birthday party in 2015 and in November 2017, reports began circulating that they were engaged.

In early 2018, they shared in a statement: "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."

© Instagram Gwyneth and Brad

Gwyneth and Brad's romantic wedding

Gwyneth and Brad tied the knot on September 29 with 70 guests heading to an intimate set-up in the Hamptons. For the wedding, the mother-of-two wore Valentino couture, while Orlando Pita and Gucci Westman styled her bridal hair and makeup.

Fellow actress and close friend, Cameron Diaz, was among the wedding party. As for Brad, the TV producer stepped out in a custom Tom Ford suit.

© Instagram The pair wed in 2018

Guests sat down in an elegant dinner tent, with food prepared by famed chef, Mario Carbone. Shortly after her first dance with Brad, Gwyneth changed into a short Stella McCartney jumpsuit before hitting the dancefloor.

Sharing photos from their gorgeous day, Gwyneth said on Instagram: "Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives."