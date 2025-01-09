Victoria Beckham dances barefoot on the beach with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham pledged her love for her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham on Thursday as the fashion designer took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

In a playful clip shared with her 32.9 million followers, mother-of-four Victoria was seen dancing barefoot on the sand as Nicola, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, followed closely behind wearing wedged heels.

Victoria oozed elegance in a beachy black mini dress, sweeping her brunette hair into a low bun and accessorising with oversized sunglasses. Nicola, meanwhile, rocked white scalloped shorts and a bandana-style scarf top beneath a black cardigan.

Victoria danced in a black dress while Nicola opted for white shorts and a bandana top

The Lola actress wore her hair in a high ponytail, wearing chic oval sunglasses and heeled espadrilles as she channeled her inner Spice Girl. Take a look in the clip below…

WATCH: Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz dance on the beach at sunset

"Happy Birthday @nicolapeltzbeckham!! Love you so much," penned Victoria, marking Nicola's 30th birthday.

The fashion designer appears to have swept Nicola up as part of the family ever since she wed Brooklyn in a $3 million Palm Beach wedding in 2022, dispelling speculation of a rumoured 'feud' between the two.

© Getty Images Victoria and Nicola share a close relationship

The pair became embroiled in a reported feud during the year of Nicola and Brooklyn's nuptials after the actress reportedly chose not to wear a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law's eponymous fashion house.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress finally addresses the 'rift', claiming that she doesn't understand why there's still so much speculation.

Squashing the hearsay, she said: "I've said this so many times: There's no feud.

"I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

© Instagram The pair denied any claims of a feud

Explaining how a minor fashion mishap spiralled into false rumours of a strained relationship with her husband's family, Nicola opened up to Variety about the situation.

Reports of a rift first started circulating, Nicola explained, when a decision was made not to wear a bridal dress designed by Victoria. "I was going to [wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," she said.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."