Celebrity marriages that withstood shocking infidelity scandals - including Ozzy Osbourne's 'huge mistake'

Maintaining a strong marriage in the public eye is no small feat – and when infidelity enters the picture, the odds of survival can seem impossibly slim.
For many, cheating signals the end. But for a rare few, it marks a turning point – a painful chapter that, astonishingly, brings them closer.
From David and Victoria Beckham weathering tabloid storms to Beyoncé and Jay-Z transforming their pain into art, these star marriages have faced everything from intense public scrutiny to personal reckonings after dealing with a cheating scandal.
Join HELLO! as we discover which stars chose to stay and fight for their marriages, rather than walk away forever.
David and Victoria Beckham
One of Britain's most adored couples faced intense speculation in 2004, when cheating rumours swirled after the football star had moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid. He was photographed out and about with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, and within months, News of the World alleged that the pair were having an affair. Rebecca gave an interview to Sky News claiming they had been romantically involved for months – until she discovered him with another woman.
David swiftly released a statement via The Guardian, declaring: "During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life. What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this."
Two more women would go on to claim that they had been involved with the footballer – allegations which he also refuted. All the while, Victoria was living in the UK with their sons Brooklyn and Romeo and weathering the cheating rumours on her own. Speaking to W magazine in 2007, she revealed how the pair managed to move past the rumours and media attention to become stronger than ever.
"David and I got through it together," she told the publication. "No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is, we've come out of everything we've been through stronger and happier. It's even better now than when we were first married. After all these years, we can just come home and have a laugh together.''
The couple didn't speak about this period of their lives again until David's 2023 documentary, Beckham, where the fashion designer shared that it was "the hardest period'' of her life.
David added: ''I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me – to see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we're fighters, and at that time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.''
Rebecca resurfaced weeks after the documentary aired, reiterating her version of events in an interview with 60 Minutes. ''I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing,'' she told the outlet. "Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth.''
Despite it all, David and Victoria remain united – their marriage and their brand stronger than ever.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
When Beyoncé’s sister Solange was caught on camera attacking Jay-Z in a lift at a Met Gala afterparty in 2014, fans were left reeling. What could have prompted such a dramatic scene? Two years later, the answer arrived – in the form of Lemonade.
Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed visual album left little doubt that her husband had strayed, with searing lines like, "He better call Becky with the good hair", laying the truth bare.
Jay-Z responded with vulnerability of his own, using his music to apologise publicly: "Look, I apologise, often womanise / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song/ I don't deserve you," he rapped on '4:44'.
"And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same/ I would probably die with all the shame/ 'You did what with who?'" He publicly spoke about his transgressions in an interview with T Magazine in 2017, sharing how the couple navigated such a tough time in their marriage.
"You know, most people walk away, and divorce rate is 50 per cent or something, 'cause most people can't see themselves," he told the publication. "The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. Most people don't want to do that. You don't want to look inside yourself. And so you walk away."
Rather than crumble, Beyoncé and Jay-Z emerged stronger than ever. They went on to welcome twins Rumi and Sir in 2017, and today, they stand as one of music’s most iconic – and resilient – couples.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo
In 2022, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine made headlines when Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed that they’d had an affair. Sumner alleged in a TikTok video that the relationship had lasted over a year and posted screenshots of their flirtatious text messages as evidence.
"At the time I was young, I was naïve,'' she said. “Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in 'the scene' like I am now, so I was definitely very easily exploited.''
At the time, Adam's wife Behati Prinsloo – a Victoria’s Secret model – was pregnant with their third child. The 'Misery' singer issued an apology via Instagram in September of that year, yet maintained that his involvement with Summer had never ventured past texting.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Adam continued: "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."
As more women came forward with claims of inappropriate messages, Adam and Behati maintained a united front, appearing affectionate and smiling in public. Today, they remain married and share three children: daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, and a son whose name has not been revealed.
Oliver Hudson and Erinn Bartlett
Oliver Hudson, son of Goldie Hawn, and his actress wife Erin Bartlett have been going strong since they tied the knot in 2006, yet their road to marriage was a rocky one. The actor admitted on a 2024 episode of his podcast Sibling Revelry that after the couple got engaged in 2004, he was unfaithful and kept it to himself for years before the guilt became too heavy to bear.
''When I got engaged, something happened psychologically, and I spiralled,'' he shared. ''I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy.'' He added that he "never got caught", but told Erin anyway, "because I couldn't live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight".
''It was a choice that I made, whether it was a positive one or a negative one," Oliver went on. "I've made some horrible, horrible choices in my life just generally. You would think I regret doing that, but I don’t know who I would be if I didn't make that choice.
"I was going through whatever I was going through, and we were able to sort of therapy and do all of it and get through it,'' he concluded. The pair are still happily married and share kids Wilder, Bodhi and Rio.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Their tumultuous love story is legendary – but in 2016, Sharon Osbourne nearly walked away for good. After discovering that Ozzy had engaged in a four-year affair with a hairdresser, she told The Telegraph: ''He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.''
She later elaborated during a London theatre show. ''He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,'' she said, as per The Mirror. ''But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work…it is a whole different thing, as you are emotionally invested." The mother of three revealed that he had cheated with six women in total.
Instead of following through on their split, Ozzy went to rehab in 2016 and the couple worked through their issues to heal the rifts in their marriage. They even renewed their vows a year later, a ceremony which the rocker revealed was "our real wedding day".
"This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning,'' he told HELLO!
''I made a huge mistake,'' Ozzy continued. ''Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.'' For Sharon, reconciliation was the only possible outcome after 33 years of marriage and three children together. "We never gave up on each other," she told People. "I mean, I wasn't a saint. Ozzy wasn't a saint. I gave him as good as he gave me. We're just meant to be."
Sadly, Ozzy Osbourne passed away at 76 years old on July 22 2025.
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish
The comedian admitted in 2017 that he had cheated on his wife, Eniko Parrish, while she was pregnant with their son Kenzo, a lapse in judgement that would haunt him forever.
He shared on The Breakfast Club show that he had been unfaithful during a trip to Vegas, and had to have some tough conversations with Eniko when the truth came to light. ''I'm hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a recurring thing, and allow me to recover from my f***ing massive mistake," Kevin said.
He later explained on The School of Greatness podcast that they decided to stay together for the sake of their growing family, and were working hard to overcome their issues.
''She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better. That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better,''' he said. "It was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside. And I credit her for setting that tone.''
Eniko shared her side of the story in Kevin's 2019 docuseries Don't F*** This Up, explaining that being pregnant with their unborn child helped her navigate the toughest time of her life.
''I think that’s the only thing that really got me through,'' she said. ''I wasn’t ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up.'' They went on to welcome Kenzo in November 2017, and their daughter Kaori in September 2020.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
They may be one of Hollywood's most loved – and most stylish – couples, but Gabrielle and Dwyane's relationship was rocked in 2013 when, during a break in their romance, the NBA star revealed he was expecting a child with Aja Metoyer. Their son, Xavier, was born later that year. Gabrielle and Dwyane reconciled and married in 2014, but the road to healing wasn't easy.
In her memoir You Got Something Stronger?, Gabrielle wrote about the pain of learning Dwyane had fathered a child while they were struggling with infertility. ''It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived. But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy.''
She added: ''To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people – strangers I will never meet – who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy, I am not sure I have them now.''
Gabrielle continued: ''The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily – while I was unable to – left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind,'' she wrote. ''We gathered what we could to slowly remake me into something new. There was no way to disguise where I’d been glued back together.''
Almost a decade on from this moment in their relationship, Dwyane spoke out about the work it took to heal as a couple. "It hasn't been perfect. It will never be perfect. But that was nine years ago, and we still go to therapy," he said on the Club Shay Shay podcast.
"We’ve had shouts about it. We've had regular conversations about it. And so it's been something that is going to continue to be something that I have to work at, and it doesn’t go away because years come or because 'I say sorry.''' They went on to welcome a daughter, Kavia, in 2018, and are proud parents to Dywane's three other children from his first marriage.