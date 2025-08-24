Celebrity marriages that withstood shocking infidelity scandals - including Ozzy Osbourne's 'huge mistake'

David and Victoria Beckham

© Getty The couple faced an alleged cheating scandal in 2004

One of Britain's most adored couples faced intense speculation in 2004, when cheating rumours swirled after the football star had moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid. He was photographed out and about with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, and within months, News of the World alleged that the pair were having an affair. Rebecca gave an interview to Sky News claiming they had been romantically involved for months – until she discovered him with another woman.

David swiftly released a statement via The Guardian, declaring: "During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life. What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this."

Rebecca was David's personal assistant

Two more women would go on to claim that they had been involved with the footballer – allegations which he also refuted. All the while, Victoria was living in the UK with their sons Brooklyn and Romeo and weathering the cheating rumours on her own. Speaking to W magazine in 2007, she revealed how the pair managed to move past the rumours and media attention to become stronger than ever.

"David and I got through it together," she told the publication. "No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is, we've come out of everything we've been through stronger and happier. It's even better now than when we were first married. After all these years, we can just come home and have a laugh together.''

The couple didn't speak about this period of their lives again until David's 2023 documentary, Beckham, where the fashion designer shared that it was "the hardest period'' of her life.

© PA Images via Getty Images The footballer released a statement refuting Rebecca's claims

David added: ''I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me – to see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we're fighters, and at that time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.''

Rebecca resurfaced weeks after the documentary aired, reiterating her version of events in an interview with 60 Minutes. ''I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing,'' she told the outlet. "Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth.''

Despite it all, David and Victoria remain united – their marriage and their brand stronger than ever.