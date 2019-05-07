10 celebrity couples who married at home – from Miley Cyrus to Mandy Moore

While they would have their pick of the most lavish wedding venues around the world, many of our favourite celebrity couples chose to host their nuptials in intimate ceremonies at their own homes. From Gina Rodriguez's backyard wedding to Joe LoCicero to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's laidback nuptials at their Nashville property, getting married at home allowed these celebrities to have unique and intimate weddings, with some so private even the guests didn't know what the occasion was until their arrival!
Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero
Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez married her fiancé Joe LoCicero on 4 May 2019, in a ceremony that appears to have taken place at their home. The 34-year-old shared their beautiful wedding video on Instagram, revealing she wore two beautiful wedding dresses, while her co-star Justin Baldoni also performed at the ceremony.