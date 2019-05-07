﻿
10 celebrity couples who married at home – from Miley Cyrus to Mandy Moore

1-Gina-Rodriguez-Joe-Locicero-oscars
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

While they would have their pick of the most lavish wedding venues around the world, many of our favourite celebrity couples chose to host their nuptials in intimate ceremonies at their own homes. From Gina Rodriguez's backyard wedding to Joe LoCicero to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's laidback nuptials at their Nashville property, getting married at home allowed these celebrities to have unique and intimate weddings, with some so private even the guests didn't know what the occasion was until their arrival!

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero

Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez married her fiancé Joe LoCicero on 4 May 2019, in a ceremony that appears to have taken place at their home. The 34-year-old shared their beautiful wedding video on Instagram, revealing she wore two beautiful wedding dresses, while her co-star Justin Baldoni also performed at the ceremony.

2-Miley-Cyrus-Liam-Hemsworth-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

After endless speculation about when they were planning to get married, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth surprised fans over Christmas when they revealed they had married secretly at their Nashville home. The bride, who looked stunning in a Vivienne Westwood gown, shared several photos from their big day on Instagram, showing how they tucked into a vegan buffet, and transformed their home with beautiful flowers and foliage.

3-Mandy-Moore-Taylor-Goldsmith-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

This is Us actress Mandy Moore's back garden provided the setting for her intimate wedding to Taylor Goldsmith in November 2018. Regardless of being at home, every element of the wedding was styled beautifully, with patterned rugs lining the aisle and pretty pink flowers that complemented her blush Rodarte Haute Couture wedding dress perfectly.

4-Jennifer-Aniston-Justin-Theroux-2015-oscars
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Following a three-year engagement, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux married at their Bel-Air home on 6 August 2015. Guests included Ellen DeGeneres and her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, while Courteney Cox was reportedly maid of honour.

5-Ellen-DeGeneres-Portia-de-Rossi
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

With their incredible property portfolio of lavish homes, why wouldn't Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi marry at home?! The couple tied the knot at their house in Beverly Hills, California on 16 August 2008, in front of less than 20 guests.

6-Cameron-Diaz-Benji-Madden-Revolve-party
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Actress Cameron Diaz tied the knot with Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden at their home in Beverly Hills following a whirlwind seven-month relationship. "We got married in our living room in front of our friends," Cameron told Andy Cohen after the surprise nuptials. "Had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise it would have been something else."

7-Reese-Witherspoon-hello-wedding-cover
Photo: © HELLO!
7/10

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon's Californian ranch provided the picture-perfect setting for her romantic wedding to Jim Toth in March 2011, which was shared with HELLO! magazine. Reese's two children from her previous marriage acted as maid of honour and ringbearer, while guests included Matthew McConaughey, Tobey Maguire and Robert Downey Jr.

8-Camila-Alves-Matthew-McConaughey-Oscars
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

One of Reese and Jim's wedding guests also married at home. Matthew McConaughey tied the knot with Camila Alves at their home in Texas in 2012, with their reception set up outdoors, while guests were able to stop over in luxury tents that lined the back garden.

9-Amber-Heard-Johnny-Depp
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had not one, but two wedding ceremonies when they married in 2015 – both of which were hosted at properties owned by the pair. The first legal ceremony took place at their home in Los Angeles, while the former couple and their guests then travelled to Little Halls Pond Cay in the Bahamas, owned by Johnny, for their second celebrations.

10-Brad-Pitt-Angelina-Jolie-wedding-cover-hello
Photo: © HELLO!
10/10

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Former Hollywood power couple held their intimate wedding ceremony on their French estate Chateau Miraval on 23 August 2014, and shared details of their big day with HELLO! magazine. Unfortunately, they announced their split two years later.

