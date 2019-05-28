Love Island weddings and engagements: see who found lasting love on the show

While Love Island has been the foundation for several short-lived flings and summer romances, there have been a handful of serious relationships forged on the show since it first returned to ITV2 in 2015. While two couples from the reality show have already tied the knot, there have also been two proposals in the Love Island villa, and viewers will be eagerly awaiting to see if there are any more over the summer! As we prepare for the show's much-anticipated return, let's take a look back at the couples who have found lasting love on the show…
Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey
Cara and Nathan were the winners of Love Island in 2016, and have had a rollercoaster relationship since leaving the villa. The couple split in 2017 when Cara was pregnant with their first child, but reconciled shortly before the birth of their son Freddie-George in December of that year. The couple announced their engagement in July 2018, with Nathan revealing that he had taken Cara back to the Love Island villa where they first met to pop the question.
Now, the pair have prompted speculation that their big day is just a few weeks away, after Cara jetted off to Magaluf to celebrate her hen do with a group of friends, while Nathan had a fun-filled stag do in Ibiza.