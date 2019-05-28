﻿
Love Island weddings and engagements: see who found lasting love on the show

Will anyone else join them in 2019?

While Love Island has been the foundation for several short-lived flings and summer romances, there have been a handful of serious relationships forged on the show since it first returned to ITV2 in 2015. While two couples from the reality show have already tied the knot, there have also been two proposals in the Love Island villa, and viewers will be eagerly awaiting to see if there are any more over the summer! As we prepare for the show's much-anticipated return, let's take a look back at the couples who have found lasting love on the show…

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara and Nathan were the winners of Love Island in 2016, and have had a rollercoaster relationship since leaving the villa. The couple split in 2017 when Cara was pregnant with their first child, but reconciled shortly before the birth of their son Freddie-George in December of that year. The couple announced their engagement in July 2018, with Nathan revealing that he had taken Cara back to the Love Island villa where they first met to pop the question.

Now, the pair have prompted speculation that their big day is just a few weeks away, after Cara jetted off to Magaluf to celebrate her hen do with a group of friends, while Nathan had a fun-filled stag do in Ibiza.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Another couple to have found lasting love in the 2016 series is Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, who were runners up to Cara and Nathan. The couple got engaged in New York on New Year's Eve that year, and hosted a lavish wedding ceremony in Essex in September 2018. "Tears, laughs, love and family sums up the day," Alex said of the day in an Instagram post.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

What a whirlwind it's been for Dom Lever and Jess Shears since they met in the Love Island villa in 2017! The couple announced their engagement in September 2017, just three months after meeting on the show, and staged a fake wedding ceremony on Good Morning Britain in Valentine's Day 2018.

Jess and Dom sparked outrage over the live nuptials, which took place while they were both dressed in swimwear, with the bride later revealing they planned to host their proper wedding later in the year. They became the second Love Island couple to tie the knot in October 2018, with a wedding ceremony in Mykonos that was attended by just 22 guests. In May 2019, the newlyweds revealed they are expecting their first child together.

Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark

The first series of Love Island drew to a dramatic close when Jon Clark popped the question to girlfriend Hannah Elizabeth just a few weeks after they first met. The couple finished second in the series, but called off their wedding in October that year after a string of rows. While Jon has gone on to appear in The Only Way is Essex, Hannah is now engaged to George Andreeti, with whom she is expecting her first child this year.

