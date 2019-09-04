The wedding menus served by these celebrity couples will make your mouth water

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor
Guests at Hugo and Millie's wedding tucked into mouth-watering canapés by Rose Lloyd Owen for Peardrop London – which catered the whole wedding – including tuna poke wontons with grapefruit and avocado and spicy pulled pork doughnuts with sour cream. Meanwhile, the drinks reception included sparkling and white wines from the Môreson Wine Farm estate in South Africa, provided by Museum Wines, Aperol Spritz and Mirabeau rosé wine from Provence.
The rest of the menu was just as carefully planned. Guests tucked into breads and flavoured butters served with buttermilk fried chicken, plus vegan and gluten-free beetroot ketchup, hot BBQ sauce, truffle mac and cheese and asparagus and mixed leaf salad. And they shied away from tradition, swapping a wedding cake for a macaroon tower from Ladurée flavoured with vanilla, raspberry, pistachio, and geranium and rose.
MORE: The best supermarket wedding cakes