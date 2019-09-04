﻿
The wedding menus served by these celebrity couples will make your mouth water

The wedding menus served by these celebrity couples will make your mouth water
The wedding menus served by these celebrity couples will make your mouth water

From casual street food to formal sit-down dinners, these celebrity couples started married life in style, by tucking into delicious meals with their closest family and friends. The menus put together by celebrities including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Leona Lewis and Michelle Keegan are enough to make your mouth water, and we love how they've infused their own personalities with custom dishes that pay homage to their favourite foods and family heritage. Take a look through the gallery to see what was on these celebrity wedding menus…

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Taking the words wedding breakfast literally, The Rock and his bride served some delicious breakfast staples at their wedding reception. The menu at their reception included a starter of artisanal breads, pastries, fruit, and charcuterie, before a buffet of dishes including everything from a stack of pancakes with maple syrup to an open-faced frittata with cheddar cheese, broccoli and applewood smoked bacon.

Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones

The Body Coach and his bride treated their wedding guests to an array of street food at their reception, with dishes including truffle mac & cheese, burgers and pizzas on the menu. Joe ensured the menu served was one to remember, starting with a selection of canapés including mini steak and chips with béarnaise sauce, arrancini, falafel, mini lamb rolls and tuna.

There were a selection of main dishes to choose from, including Thai calamari, chicken and beef burgers, satay chicken, truffle mac and cheese, and even a 'Pimp Your Fries' station. And that’s not all; Joe and Rosie also served gelato to their guests, while pizzas provided a "bed time snack". Meanwhile, a gin bar and Prosecco bike served up the alcoholic refreshments.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley and Liam opted for casual vegan fare at their low-key wedding in their Nashville home in December 2018. "Literally, vegan chicken and dumplings," she told E! News on the red carpet at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala. "That was my only rider. I would do anything for dumplings. You could add nothing else. I didn’t even need a dress; I was trying to wear leggings and a hoodie. I just wanted dumplings, that’s all."

Leona Lewis and Derek Jauch

The wedding cake was one of the highlights of Leona Lewis' reception, with the newlyweds bringing in Sicilian dessert stylist and pastry chef Marco Failla to create an extraordinary version of the traditional Italian cake, the millefeuille. Speaking to HELLO!, Marco said: "I'm a dessert designer so I wanted to revisit the design of the millefeuille, transforming it into a tired cake decorated with fresh flowers, berries, and 24k gold leaf. I called it 'millefeuille extravaganza'. A millefeuille with my nonna's (grandmother) salted dark chocolate cream and a dash of Sicilian caramelized almonds. I was born and raised in Sicily, so I wanted to use the ingredients from my land like the Modica Chocolate and the almond."

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Mark and Michelle honoured their Essex and Manchester roots with their wedding menu, with "a real traditional northern and southern dish" being served: a choice of fish and chips with mushy peas, or pie, mash and liquor. The trio of sweet treats for dessert hinted at the couple's sense of fun, with delights such as sugar-coated doughnuts, ice cream with hundreds and thousands, lime jelly with raspberry marshmallow and chocolate brownie with berries and chocolate sauce.

The new Mr and Mrs Wright also made sure they put their stamp on the drinks list – and on one cocktail in particular. The pair had their own cocktail shaken and stirred especially for them, and they named it appropriately: "The M&M".
Mark and Michelle's cocktail was made of "Makers Mark whisky, blended with Baileys and cream, topped with a M&M foam".

Kaley Cuoco and Carl Cook

The couple served a gourmet burger bar at their summer wedding in California. As well as beef burgers, guests could choose from veggie or beet patties, and a selection of topping. "Applewood bacon, every cheese you could imagine, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, caramelized onions, pickled carrots, pickled cucumbers. It had broccolini. It had vegetables. It had waffle fries and shoestring sweet potato fries and it had garlic aioli. It had a tarragon mustard, it had a homemade ketchup, tomato ketchup," the couple's wedding planner told The Knot.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams

Guests at Spencer and Vogue's intimate wedding at his family's Scottish estate toasted with champagne and tucked into the wedding cake, a dusky-pink three-tier sponge with fresh raspberries, vanilla cream and buttercream frosting. A full sit-down meal followed in the evening, with Scottish scallops and Scottish venison.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor

Guests at Hugo and Millie's wedding tucked into mouth-watering canapés by Rose Lloyd Owen for Peardrop London – which catered the whole wedding – including tuna poke wontons with grapefruit and avocado and spicy pulled pork doughnuts with sour cream. Meanwhile, the drinks reception included sparkling and white wines from the Môreson Wine Farm estate in South Africa, provided by Museum Wines, Aperol Spritz and Mirabeau rosé wine from Provence.

The rest of the menu was just as carefully planned. Guests tucked into breads and flavoured butters served with buttermilk fried chicken, plus vegan and gluten-free beetroot ketchup, hot BBQ sauce, truffle mac and cheese and asparagus and mixed leaf salad. And they shied away from tradition, swapping a wedding cake for a macaroon tower from Ladurée flavoured with vanilla, raspberry, pistachio, and geranium and rose.

George and Amal Clooney

Paying homage to their Italian nuptials, George and Amal Clooney served a Tuscan-inspired menu on their wedding day in September 2014. Dishes included potatoes with champagne and black truffle, lemon risotto with lobster, beef with porcini mushrooms, and sea bass with ceviche. All washed down with George's Casamigos tequila, of course.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Menu cards from Pippa and James' evening reception revealed that the newlyweds, their family and friends tucked into a three-course meal with Berkshire Mayfly Trout, served with marinated cucumber, confit tomatoes, horseradish cream and sauce vierge. For their main course, the couple chose a cannon of Herdwick lamb, served with lamb shoulder tortellini, aubergine puree, Yorkshire asparagus and a black olive jus. Dessert was a Glen Affric cranachan cheesecake, accompanied by a Highland whiskey honey – a clear nod to James's family ties to Scotland. The drinks menu featured Chassagne-Montrachet, 2015, Domaine Bernard Moreau, Chateau Palmer 1998 Margaux, and Affric Trait 10 year Highlands Malt.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Unable to decide on one theme for the food, Robbie and Ayda opted for three wedding meals, consisting of all their favourites: from sushi and steak to red velvet chocolate cake - culminating in a traditional English breakfast of bacon, beans and eggs, which was served at 1am, when the newlyweds changed into his-and-hers stripy pyjamas, personalised with their initials – Ayda's surname now being Williams.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The couple's families prepared a homemade dinner for their 40 wedding guests in order to keep the big day private. Beyoncé even helped to cook Creole food, while Jay-Z's grandmother cooked oxtails. Speaking to Giant magazine afterwards, Beyoncé said: "My favourite part was when we put all of this home cooking on that fancy china. It was special."

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Newlyweds Rochelle and Marvin Humes got their celebrations off to a great start with a drinks reception where guests enjoyed champagne, cocktails and canapés, including Thai fish cakes with a peanut dip and Cornish crab and saffron blinis.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Guests at Kim and Kanye's Italian wedding were treated to a four-course wedding breakfast, that included ricotta-stuffed mezzelune pasta, monkfish with sweet onions and potatoes, beef fillet with wine sauce and truffle green beans, plus wedding cake and homemade strawberry sorbet to finish. Sounds delicious!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

We hope guests saved room for dessert at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wedding. According to Martha Stewart Weddings, the newlyweds had a dessert bar with almost a dozen sweet treats, such as s'mores bars, blueberry cheesecake tartlets, lemon meringue tartlets, mini strawberry shortcakes, and a vanilla wedding cake with peach-apricot preserves and Earl Grey milk chocolate buttercream.

