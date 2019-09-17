﻿
13 Photos | Brides

12 Corrie, Emmerdale, EastEnders & Hollyoaks stars who are planning their weddings

These soap stars are juggling wedding planning with their acting careers

...
12 Corrie, Emmerdale, EastEnders & Hollyoaks stars who are planning their weddings
You're reading

12 Corrie, Emmerdale, EastEnders & Hollyoaks stars who are planning their weddings

1/13
Next

Meghan Markle made quite the change to her engagement this year
1-James-Burrows-coronation-street
Photo: © Instagram
1/13

They may not always have the best relationship success on screen, but these soap stars have been much luckier in love in real life. Actors from Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders, and Hollyoaks are all busy wedding planning – some of them to their co-stars! As Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks confirm they've tied the knot, take a look at some of the other soap actors set to follow in their footsteps…

James Burrows and Sophie Coates

Coronation Street actor James Burrows proposed to his girlfriend Sophie Coates in August, during a romantic break in the Lake District. The actor, known for his role as Ali Neeson in the soap, announced the news on Instagram with a photo of Sophie's diamond engagement ring, writing: "So at the weekend I asked my best friend to be my wife on a boat in the middle of the lake and she said yes and it’s made me one very happy man #lakedistrict#engaged #happy."

2-Alison-King-engaged
Photo: © Rex
2/13

Alison King and David Stuckley

Carla Connor actress Alison King got engaged to her boyfriend David Stuckley during a summer holiday in 2019, following a one-year relationship. The 46-year-old has kept her relationship out of the public eye since the couple began dating in August 2018.

GALLERY: See the Coronation Street stars' engagement rings

3-Luke-Jerdy-Daisy-Wood-David-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
3/13

Luke Jerdy and Daisy Wood-Davis

Hollyoaks co-stars Luke Jerdy and Daisy Wood-Davis announced their engagement during a holiday in Greece in August, with Luke getting down on one knee on the beach in front of Daisy's family. Daisy and Luke announced their happy news on Instagram, with photos showing Daisy’s "dream" engagement ring that her fiancé had designed.

4-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-Ryan-Thomas-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
4/13

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh

Ryan Thomas, who has starred in both Coronation Street and Neighbours, popped the question to girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh while they were on holiday in Italy in June. Making their year even more memorable, the couple also shared the happy news that they are expecting their first child together in 2020. Congrats!

10-Lisa-Riley-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
5/13

Lisa Riley:

Lisa revealed in May 2018 that she was engaged to her boyfriend Al. The actress, who briefly returned to Emmerdale earlier this year, later told HELLO! about their wedding plans, admitting that she hadn't set a date for her big day, and would most likely "just sort of like disappear". She had special plans for her wedding dress though. "I like the idea of the Pippa Middleton bum dress because I work so hard on my bum," she said. "So if I WAS to think about a dress... if there was a sort of visualisation, then the fact that I spend my life in squat to keep my Pippa Middleton [bum] up -- that would be the case."

11-Matt-Di-Angelo-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
6/13

Matt Di Angelo

Former EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo popped the question to his long-term girlfriend Sophia Perry during a holiday in the Dominican Republic in May. Sharing a photo revealing how they were celebrating on the beach with pizza and champagne during their holiday in the Dominican Republic, Matt simply wrote: "Got pizza today." Meanwhile, Sophia shared a photo of herself tucking into a slice of pizza while holding a glass of bubbly, giving a glimpse at her dazzling diamond engagement ring. "I heart PIZZA… AND MY FIANCE," she captioned the snap.

1-Louisa-Lytton-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
7/13

Louisa Lytton and Ben Bhanvra

EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's boyfriend Ben proposed during a holiday in the Maldives in May 2019, with the pair sharing the exciting news on Instagram. "Been practicing selfies with my right hand for two weeks…" Louisa jokingly captioned this post, which shared a glimpse at her beautiful diamond engagement ring.

2-Fiona-Wade-Simon-Cotton-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
8/13

Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton

Emmerdale's Fiona Wade ended 2018 with a proposal from her boyfriend Simon Cotton. Sharing a photo of herself and her former co-star dancing together on Instagram, she wrote: "Two days ago this beautiful man asked me to be his wife. There has never been an easier answer to a question...Yes! Feel so incredibly blessed. Wishing you all the happiest 2019 and so much love for the year ahead!" The couple wed in November 2019.

3-Nadine-Mulkerrin-Rory-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
9/13

Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed

What a year it's been for Hollyoaks co-stars Nadine and Rory! Not only have the couple announced their engagement, but at the beginning of June they announced they are also expecting their first child together. They welcomed son, Reggie, in October.

MORE: Hollyoaks' real-life romances

4-Aaron-Sidwell-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
10/13

Aaron Sidwell

Former EastEnders actor Aaron Sidwell – known for his role as Steven Beale – announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner in April. "Here's to the future Mrs Sidwell #SheSaidYes," he wrote in the caption. The lovely picture shows the pair sharing a sweet kiss on London's Carnaby Street after Aaron popped the question.

6-Hayley-Tammadon-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
11/13

Hayley Tammadon

Hayley Tammadon – who has starred in both Emmerdale and Coronation Streetannounced her engagement to her boyfriend Adrian in May, just three weeks after she revealed they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Twitter, Hayley wrote: "HE PROPOSED .............. I said YES!!!! This year is turning out to be quite wonderful."

8-Liam-Fox-engaged
Photo: © Twitter
12/13

Liam Fox and Jo Hudson

Another Emmerdale actor set to tie the knot in the near future is Liam Fox, who proposed to his girlfriend Jo Hudson during a minibreak in Paris in April. The 48-year-old – who plays Dan Spencer in the ITV soap – shared the happy news on Twitter, with a photo of himself and Jo together showing her sparkling diamond ring. "She only went and said yes…" Liam captioned the photo.

9-Mark-Jordon-engaged
Photo: © Twitter
13/13

Mark Jordon and Laura Norton

One of the next Emmerdale weddings is coming from Mark Jordon and Laura Norton, who announced their engagement in January 2019. The couple met on the ITV soap and have been dating since 2015. However, it appears Mark may well have popped the question back in June judging by a photo he posted of Laura on Twitter, writing: "23rd June 2018. Best day ever 'yes.'"

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...