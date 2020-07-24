﻿
20 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaids' dresses: from Holly Willoughby to Pippa Middleton

The Danish royals share a rare glimpse inside their stunning summer residence
Chloe Best
Frankie-Bridge-bridesmaid-dress
Photo: © Instagram
They may be used to being centre of attention, but these celebrities were happy to take a step back with a role in their close friends and family's weddings. Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, Beyoncé Knowles and Rihanna are among the stars who have taken on bridesmaid duties in recent years, and who can forget Pippa Middleton's scene-stealing appearance at her sister the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011? Take a look back at some of our favourite celebrity bridesmaids' dresses, and maybe even get inspiration for your own, with our definitive round-up…

Frankie Bridge

How gorgeous did Frankie Bridge look as maid of honour at her best friend's wedding? The mum-of-two wore a pale pink floor-length camisole dress, which was complemented perfectly by her all-white bouquet.

Alaia-Baldwin-bridesmaid-dress
Photo: © Instagram
Alaia Baldwin

Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia was pretty in pink as she took on bridesmaid duties at her model sibling's nuptials to Justin Bieber in September 2019. She shared a photo of herself kissing her husband on a boat to the wedding wearing a pink satin dress which she teamed with matching heels and a pearl handbag.

Lydia-Bright-bridesmaid-dress
Photo: © Instagram
Lydia Bright

Lydia Bright played a starring role in the wedding of her parents – Debbie and Dave – at the end of August, by acting as a bridesmaid alongside her sisters Georgia and Roma. The mum-to-be looked beautiful for the occasion in an £875 Needle & Thread metallic dress, embellished with sequins and created from antique lace. Sadly, it has already sold out online for fans hoping to recreate her breath-taking bridesmaid style.

Elizabeth-Olsen-maid-of-honour
Photo: © Instagram
Elizabeth Olsen

Avengers: Endgame actress Elizabeth Olsen was maid of honour at her best friend’s wedding, and shared photos of the bride and groom walking down the aisle on Instagram. Another photo posted by one of their friends showed Elizabeth’s striking outfit for the occasion, a red long-sleeved maxi dress with a boat neck. The actress wore her hair down in loose waves and in a darker brunette shade than usual.

Sam-Faiers-bridesmaid-Billie-Faiers-wedding
Photo: © Rex
Samantha Faiers

The Mummy Diaries star Sam was maid of honour at her sister Billie’s wedding in March. Given the exotic beachfront setting in the Maldives, the mum-of-two was dressed in a gorgeous ivory gown with a plunging neckline and figure-hugging silhouette. Later in the day, a shorter dress allowed Sam to dance away at the evening reception.

Holly-Willoughby-bridesmaid-sister-kelly-wedding
Photo: © Rex
Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby was a bridesmaid at her sister Kelly’s wedding in 2010 and looked beautiful in a dove grey floor-length gown, which featured ruched detailing. With her hair worn down and smoky eye makeup it was a characteristically stylish look from the This Morning host.

Jessica Biel bridesmaid
Photo: © Rex
Jessica Biel

The Sinner actress Jessica Biel stepped out in a chocolate-coloured gown when she was bridesmaid at 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell's wedding in Italy in 2008.

Rihanna bridesmaid 2015
Photo: © Instagram
Rihanna

Rihanna led a group of bridesmaids dressed in tonal shades of purple for her close friend and assistant Jennifer Morale's wedding in 2015.

Lena Dunham bridesmaid
Photo: © Instagram
Lena Dunham

The Girls actress wore a lilac floor-length gown at her best friend Isabel Bramlette Halley's Midsummer Night's Dream themed wedding in 2014.

Kate Bosworth bridesmaid dress
Photo: © Rex
Kate Bosworth

Proving you can wear black to a wedding, Kate Bosworth looked stunning in this satin floor-length gown when she was a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding in Sydney in March 2008.

Emma Roberts bridesmaid
Photo: © Instagram
Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts took to Instagram to share a photo of herself as a bridesmaid at her friend Kara Smith's wedding. The actress wore a cream maxi dress with a plunging neckline and lace trim, while some of the other bridesmaids wore complementing tiered gowns.

Pippa Middleton bridesmaid royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton was almost at risk of upstaging the bride when she served as maid of honour at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in April 2011. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister looked stunning in a white Alexander McQueen gown, which featured a cowl neckline and button back detail.

Khloe Kardashian bridesmaid kim kardashian
Photo: © Instagram
Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian asked all of her sisters to be bridesmaids for her wedding to Kanye West in May 2014, with Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie all wearing floor-length white gowns for the occasion.

Beyonce bridesmaid Solange Knowles wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Beyoncé Knowles

Solange Knowles also asked her bridesmaids and wedding guests to wear white for her wedding to Alan Ferguson. Joining the bridal party was Beyoncé, who wore an affordable Torn by Ronny Kobo dress which cost around £275, for her bridesmaid duties.

Alesha Dixon bridesmaid
Photo: © Rex
Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon donned a high-neck burgundy lace dress when she was maid of honour at her best friend Lisa Carpenter's wedding in September 2015.

Georgia May Jagger bridesmaid
Photo: © Rex
Georgia May Jagger

Model Georgia and her sister Elizabeth both wore blue Vivienne Westwood gowns to act as bridesmaids for their mum Jerry Hall's nuptials to Rupert Murdoch in March 2016.

Paris Hilton bridesmaid Nicky Hilton wedding
Photo: © Rex
Paris Hilton

Paris looked beautiful in blue as a bridesmaid for her sister Nicky Hilton's lavish London wedding at Kensington Palace in July 2015. Her powder blue gown was a custom design from Alice + Olivia, and was complemented by her loose curls and bouquet of white roses.

Cara Delevingne bridesmaid
Photo: © Rex
Cara Delevingne

The model-turned-actress looked elegant in a white cap sleeve midi dress for her sister Poppy Delevingne's wedding to James Cook in London in May 2014.

Claudia Winkleman bridesmaid
Photo: © Rex
Claudia Winkleman

Strictly host Claudia was a bridesmaid for Victoria Coren and David Mitchell in November 2012, and wore a chic navy short-sleeved gown with a plunging v neckline.

Vicky Pattison bridesmaid sisters wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Vicky Pattison

The former I'm a Celebrity winner was maid of honour at her sister Laura's wedding in Mexico in January 2019, and while fans were distracted by the way Vicky appeared to be standing in front of the bride, we love her navy one-shoulder ASOS bridesmaid dress, which was paired with gold sandals and was perfect for the beach setting.

