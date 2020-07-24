20 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaids' dresses: from Holly Willoughby to Pippa Middleton

They may be used to being centre of attention, but these celebrities were happy to take a step back with a role in their close friends and family's weddings. Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, Beyoncé Knowles and Rihanna are among the stars who have taken on bridesmaid duties in recent years, and who can forget Pippa Middleton's scene-stealing appearance at her sister the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011? Take a look back at some of our favourite celebrity bridesmaids' dresses, and maybe even get inspiration for your own, with our definitive round-up…
Frankie Bridge
How gorgeous did Frankie Bridge look as maid of honour at her best friend's wedding? The mum-of-two wore a pale pink floor-length camisole dress, which was complemented perfectly by her all-white bouquet.