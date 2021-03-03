Celebrity wedding menus revealed: Pippa Middleton, Beyoncé, Michelle Keegan and more

Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones
The Body Coach and his bride treated their wedding guests to an array of street food at their reception, with dishes including truffle mac & cheese, burgers and pizzas on the menu. Joe ensured the menu served was one to remember, starting with a selection of canapés including mini steak and chips with béarnaise sauce, arrancini, falafel, mini lamb rolls and tuna.
There were a selection of main dishes to choose from, including Thai calamari, chicken and beef burgers, satay chicken, truffle mac and cheese, and even a 'Pimp Your Fries' station. And that’s not all; Joe and Rosie also served gelato to their guests, while pizzas provided a "bed time snack". Meanwhile, a gin bar and Prosecco bike served up the alcoholic refreshments.