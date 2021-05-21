17 shortest celebrity marriages: JLo, Elisabeth Moss, Cher and more

When it comes to celebrity weddings, we've seen it all – from grand ceremonies to intimate nuptials, and sometimes they don't come with a happily ever after. From Pamela Anderson's fifth marriage lasting just 12 days to Drew Barrymore's 39-day stint with husband Jeremy Thomas back in 1994, we take a look at the celebrity marriages that were sadly cut short…
REVEALED: Celeb brides who were pregnant on their wedding days
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters: 12 days
Just 12 days after they married in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, Pamela Anderson declared that she was taking some time apart from her fifth husband and old flame Jon Peters, so they could both "re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another". The newlyweds hadn't yet formalised their marriage certificate, and said they had decided to wait to do so until they had reached a decision about the future of their relationship.
LOOK: Pamela Anderson's fairytale wedding to bodyguard Dan