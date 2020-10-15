﻿
8 Photos | Brides

Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?

Discover which happy couples made it down the aisle

Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?
You're reading

Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?

1/8
Next

16 best ruby engagement rings - and why they hold a special meaning
Chloe Best
Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

Love Island is back on our screens and we can't wait to see the next batch of loved-up couples, but for now, let's look back at the ones that have gone before.

RELATED: Love Island gifts any fans of the show will adore

Despite many summer-long flings and short-lived romances, some of the couples have managed to go the distance. We also reveal which contestants have found love outside of the show…

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara and Nathan were the winners of Love Island in 2016, and have had a rollercoaster relationship since leaving the villa. The couple split in 2017 when Cara was pregnant with their first child, but reconciled shortly before the birth of their son Freddie-George in December of that year.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2018, with Nathan revealing that he had taken Cara back to the Love Island villa where they first met to pop the question.

Cara jetted off to Magaluf to celebrate her hen do with a group of friends, while Nathan had a fun-filled stag do in Ibiza.

The couple then got married in Kent in 2019, with a beautiful countryside ceremony.

Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Another couple to have found lasting love in the 2016 series is Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, who were runners up to Cara and Nathan. The couple got engaged in New York on New Year's Eve that year, and hosted a lavish wedding ceremony in Essex in September 2018. "Tears, laughs, love and family sums up the day," Alex said of the day in an Instagram post.

WOW: Love Island’s Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland reveal jaw-dropping home transformation

Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?
3/8

Love Island sweethearts Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announced their engagement in February 2021, after Jamie popped the question with the help of their baby daughter Nell, as she was pictured wearing a personalised baby grow which read: "Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?"

Camilla has a unique engagement ring with a sentimental tribute to baby Nell. "I wanted pink tourmalines to be added (Nell’s birthstone) as little Nell has completely changed our lives in a way we could never have imagined, I wanted her to be a part of this moment and therefore this ring," said Jamie.

Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?
Photo: © Rex
4/8

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

What a whirlwind it's been for Dom Lever and Jess Shears since they met in the Love Island villa in 2017! The couple announced their engagement in September 2017, just three months after meeting on the show, and staged a fake wedding ceremony on Good Morning Britain in Valentine's Day 2018.

Jess and Dom sparked outrage over the live nuptials, which took place while they were both dressed in swimwear, with the bride later revealing they planned to host their proper wedding later in the year. They became the second Love Island couple to tie the knot in October 2018, with a wedding ceremony in Mykonos that was attended by just 22 guests. They have even had their first child together.

MORE: All the loved-up couples who have had children since Love Island

Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?
5/8

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes were a fiery couple on Love Island’s season three and their romance did last outside of the villa, but broke down while they filmed their own show, Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On. Olivia is now engaged to footballer Bradley Dack and Ex Chris Hughes has even admitted that Olivia and Bradley are ‘meant’ for each other, when he spoke on the Love Island: What Happened Next show.

Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?
6/8

Sam Bird

Sam Bird appeared on series four of Love Island and despite not entering the villa on day one, still managed to spark a connection with Georgia Steel. The couple split after leaving the villa, but now Sam has found love elsewhere. Sam proposed to fellow reality star Kailah Casillas while they were on holiday in Greece. The couple’s romance began after speaking online.

SEE: 16 stunning reality TV stars' engagement rings: Amanda Holden, Strictly's Janette Manrara, TOWIE's Billie Faiers, more

Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?
7/8

Marcel Sommerville 

Marcel and Gabby were a strong couple in the third series of Love Island, but they broke up in the outside world. Marcel is now engaged and expecting a baby with Rebecca Valieria. So although the Blazin’ Squad star didn’t find Love from the villa, he is now happily settled down.

Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark

The first series of Love Island drew to a dramatic close when Jon Clark popped the question to girlfriend Hannah Elizabeth just a few weeks after they first met. The couple finished second in the series, but called off their wedding in October that year after a string of rows.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.