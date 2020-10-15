Love Island weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up?

Love Island is back on our screens and we can't wait to see the next batch of loved-up couples, but for now, let's look back at the ones that have gone before.
Despite many summer-long flings and short-lived romances, some of the couples have managed to go the distance. We also reveal which contestants have found love outside of the show…
Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey
Cara and Nathan were the winners of Love Island in 2016, and have had a rollercoaster relationship since leaving the villa. The couple split in 2017 when Cara was pregnant with their first child, but reconciled shortly before the birth of their son Freddie-George in December of that year.
The couple announced their engagement in July 2018, with Nathan revealing that he had taken Cara back to the Love Island villa where they first met to pop the question.
Cara jetted off to Magaluf to celebrate her hen do with a group of friends, while Nathan had a fun-filled stag do in Ibiza.
The couple then got married in Kent in 2019, with a beautiful countryside ceremony.