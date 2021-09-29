﻿
Jess Wright's show-stopping Spanish wedding with husband William – best photos

From her castle reception to three wedding dresses

Photo: © HELLO!
There have been some beautiful celebrity weddings over the last few months, but one that is firmly cemented in our minds is Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp's Majorca nuptials.

The pair, who were introduced by Jess' brother Mark Wright, tied the knot in front of family and friends in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma on 9 September, before hosting their evening reception at Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat.

From Jess' three wedding dresses to her 12 stunning bridesmaids and her magnificent cake, take a look inside her wedding album which was shared exclusively with HELLO! Magazine

Photo: © HELLO!
Pictured inside the church, the bride looked stunning in a Milla Nova gown featuring long sleeves, a low V-neck and a layered tulle skirt. Recalling the first time he saw Jess, Will – who looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie – told the magazine: "She looked so beautiful. The dress was unbelievable; even more spectacular than I thought it would be. The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments."

She teamed her stunning dress with a sparkling diamond tiara and a veil, fastening her dark hair up for the church before styling it into loose curls later in the day.

Photo: © HELLO!
A photo of the bride's brother Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan inside the church revealed white floral arrangements and candles had been placed at the end of the pews, while a large stained glass window was visible in the background.

 

Photo: © HELLO!
The couple posed outside the beautiful castle next to Mark, who was master of ceremonies, and Michelle, who was one of 12 bridesmaids.

 

Photo: © HELLO!
Dressed in off-the-shoulder champagne-coloured gowns from the Tripletta Bridal Couture collection teamed with Pandora jewellery, Jess' bridesmaids also included her younger sister Natalya and her other two sisters-in-law, Hollie Kane Wright and Holly Lee-Kemp. "I didn't want to leave anyone out," Jess said. "To have my sister, cousins, sisters-in-law and best friends by my side only made the day more special."

Photo: © HELLO!
Jess changed into an equally beautiful evening gown from Vivienne Westwood for the evening reception, complete with a strapless neckline with a large bow at the back and a tiered skirt.

"I had a vision for this whole day that I wanted it to be Hollywood glamour combined with this amazing regal place, with a theme of black, white and gold," she told HELLO!. Jess later wore a third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

Photo: © HELLO!
Presented on an elegant glass stand, the wedding cake was absolutely breathtaking: a five-layered confection decorated with marbled icing, golden embellishment and cascading ivory roses from top to bottom.

A grand banquet was also put on for the 130 guests, featuring Galician beef fillet with charred spring onions, homemade ravioli with summer truffles, and sweet treats named after their dogs.

 

Photo: © HELLO!
Jess and Will were clearly delighted to celebrate their big day with their families, especially since their nuptials were originally planned for June but were delayed following the pandemic. "Our families have now become one big family. To give them a day like that meant the world to us. Despite all the odds after the past year and travel restrictions and people's fears, all those people we love came together for us," the bride added.

 

